HXRO (HXRO) 정보

Hxro Network is a decentralized liquidity, risk, and margining primitive for derivatives built on the Solana blockchain. The network is designed to provide critical infrastructure and base layer tooling for liquidity to support a wide spectrum of derivatives markets on futures, swaps, and vanilla, exotic, and parimutuel options. HXRO is the utility and governance token that powers the Hxro Network.