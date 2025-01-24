Humanize 가격 ($HMT)
오늘 Humanize ($HMT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00178391 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $HMT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Humanize 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 68.93K USD
- Humanize의 당일 가격 변동 +9.65%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $HMT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $HMT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Humanize에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00015702.
지난 30일간 Humanize에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007312402.
지난 60일간 Humanize에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009484207.
지난 90일간 Humanize에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.002599479880974668.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00015702
|+9.65%
|30일
|$ -0.0007312402
|-40.99%
|60일
|$ -0.0009484207
|-53.16%
|90일
|$ -0.002599479880974668
|-59.30%
Humanize 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.13%
+9.65%
-11.41%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
We are a cryptocurrency trading company specializing in education and support for novice and professional traders based in Dubai - UAE. We believe that cryptocurrency and all technologies should be more “humanized” and accessible to everyone. In recent years, we have seen many people lose their money and life savings due to market manipulation or simply the lack of knowledge due to how complex the entire crypto sphere is for the average human being. We exists to humanize automated and cryptocurrencies trading and make it available to everyone. In our academy, we will make our technical analysis algorithm available, we will explain how to correctly approach the market, topics such as risk management will always be present and it will be the topic where we will apply a lot of attention and support. We will introduce multilingual support to break this barrier. Our support team will be made up of experienced traders and aligned with the company's philosophy. Our HMT Token will be used to pay the academy fees, for the stakers or holders we will give special discounts and advantages. HMT runs natively on BSC, 95% of the total supply will be locked and released according to pre-established rules, this guarantees its users that the team and the company will remain committed in the long term. We will use part of the profits of the business to buyback tokens and burn them so that, in this way, we can constantly reduce the HMT circulation supply. We have a project being developed by the legal and IT team that will solve a "humanization" problem in the crypto sphere. We are not going to announce it yet to protect the idea but we are sure it will be well accepted by the crypto community. It will also be beneficial for users of our HMT token. “The measure of our lives is not determined by what we achieve for ourselves; it’s determined by what we share, give, and contribute to others.” – Marie Forleo This sentence clearly reflects our mission, we will use the proceeds from sales of our NFT collection and allocate part of the profits to our Humanize Foundation to spread kindness and help for those who need it most. We will never forget our planet, which also needs the intervention of all of us to minimize the damage that human beings have caused over the last few decades. A project made by people for people.
|1 $HMT에서 AUD
A$0.0028185778
|1 $HMT에서 GBP
￡0.001427128
|1 $HMT에서 EUR
€0.0016947145
|1 $HMT에서 USD
$0.00178391
|1 $HMT에서 MYR
RM0.0078848822
|1 $HMT에서 TRY
₺0.0636677479
|1 $HMT에서 JPY
¥0.2782542818
|1 $HMT에서 RUB
₽0.1781769308
|1 $HMT에서 INR
₹0.1539157548
|1 $HMT에서 IDR
Rp28.7727379073
|1 $HMT에서 PHP
₱0.1042338613
|1 $HMT에서 EGP
￡E.0.0897128339
|1 $HMT에서 BRL
R$0.0105607472
|1 $HMT에서 CAD
C$0.0025509913
|1 $HMT에서 BDT
৳0.217280238
|1 $HMT에서 NGN
₦2.774336832
|1 $HMT에서 UAH
₴0.0748171854
|1 $HMT에서 VES
Bs0.09989896
|1 $HMT에서 PKR
Rs0.4966227049
|1 $HMT에서 KZT
₸0.9276688782
|1 $HMT에서 THB
฿0.060296158
|1 $HMT에서 TWD
NT$0.0582981788
|1 $HMT에서 CHF
Fr0.001605519
|1 $HMT에서 HKD
HK$0.0138788198
|1 $HMT에서 MAD
.د.م0.0178034218