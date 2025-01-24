Huebel Bolt 가격 (BOLT)
오늘 Huebel Bolt (BOLT)의 실시간 가격은 0.063984 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BOLT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Huebel Bolt 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 715.99 USD
- Huebel Bolt의 당일 가격 변동 -3.01%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BOLT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BOLT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Huebel Bolt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00198752091956145.
지난 30일간 Huebel Bolt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0380802887.
지난 60일간 Huebel Bolt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0191219575.
지난 90일간 Huebel Bolt에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00115747411800143.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00198752091956145
|-3.01%
|30일
|$ -0.0380802887
|-59.51%
|60일
|$ -0.0191219575
|-29.88%
|90일
|$ +0.00115747411800143
|+1.84%
Huebel Bolt 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.49%
-3.01%
-24.48%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? BOLT ecosystem — next gen meme network developed by TON community & meant to unite all jettons and existing meme tokens. What makes your project unique? BOLT meme token is based on the TON blockchain and was founded by the international crypto community of enthusiasts supporting the development of TON - the brainchild of Nikolai Durov and Telegram as a whole. History of your project. Huebel Bolt, initiated in spring 2022, rapidly gained momentum by developing multiple Telegram channels and attracting a significant audience. As the token’s influence grew, it evolved to support other TON crypto enthusiasts, beginning in fall 2022. Continuously building on the blockchain, Huebel Bolt remains an active force, fostering the community of independent crypto enthusiasts and symbolizing innovation and collaboration within the space. What’s next for your project? At Huebel Bolt, our commitment to innovation never wanes. We are constantly striving to develop new tools that the TON community can significantly benefit from. Our ongoing support for TON enthusiasts drives us to build more public tools for the blockchain, fostering growth and expansion. The future for Huebel Bolt is rooted in collaboration, technological advancement, and a relentless dedication to enriching the blockchain community. What can your token be used for? Huebel Bolt token encompasses a versatile range of applications. It serves as a community way of payment for services, enabling seamless transactions. Additionally, it can be utilized as a means to donate to creators, fostering a spirit of support and recognition. As the first meme token of its kind on our current blockchain, it carries a unique appeal. Moreover, Huebel Bolt can be held as an asset, amplifying its value. The diverse nature of this token ensures that for each user, there exists a personalized application, making it a distinctive and valuable component of our blockchain ecosystem.
