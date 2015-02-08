HNC Coin (HNC) 토크노믹스
HNC Coin (HNC) 정보
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions.
Who are the founders of HNC Coin?
• HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well.
Where can you buy HNC Coin?
• Currently HNC Coin is traded at:
-
P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io)
-
GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/)
-
HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/)
-
Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/)
-
Xeggex (www.xeggex.com)
• More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows:
-
Total supply is: 100M
-
Circulating supply: 93M
-
Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node)
-
Tradeable coins: 83M
-
Coins available for mining: 7M
How is the HNC Coin network secured?
-
HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon.
-
A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
HNC Coin (HNC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 HNC Coin (HNC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
HNC Coin (HNC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
HNC Coin (HNC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 HNC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
HNC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 HNC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, HNC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
