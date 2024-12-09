HNC Coin 가격 (HNC)
오늘 HNC Coin (HNC)의 실시간 가격은 0.0104038 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 861.71K USD 입니다. HNC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 HNC Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 115.67 USD
- HNC Coin의 당일 가격 변동 -4.38%
- 유통 공급량 82.84M USD
MEXC에서 HNC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HNC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 HNC Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00047748101150679.
지난 30일간 HNC Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0051109915.
지난 60일간 HNC Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0020810835.
지난 90일간 HNC Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00047748101150679
|-4.38%
|30일
|$ -0.0051109915
|-49.12%
|60일
|$ +0.0020810835
|+20.00%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
HNC Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.04%
-4.38%
-6.08%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions. Who are the founders of HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well. Where can you buy HNC Coin? • Currently HNC Coin is traded at: - P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io) - GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/) - HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/) - Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/) - Xeggex (www.xeggex.com) • More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows: - Total supply is: 100M - Circulating supply: 93M - Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node) - Tradeable coins: 83M - Coins available for mining: 7M How is the HNC Coin network secured? - HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon. - A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 HNC에서 AUD
A$0.016229928
|1 HNC에서 GBP
￡0.008114964
|1 HNC에서 EUR
€0.009779572
|1 HNC에서 USD
$0.0104038
|1 HNC에서 MYR
RM0.045880758
|1 HNC에서 TRY
₺0.361844164
|1 HNC에서 JPY
¥1.56161038
|1 HNC에서 RUB
₽1.029560048
|1 HNC에서 INR
₹0.880889746
|1 HNC에서 IDR
Rp165.139621438
|1 HNC에서 PHP
₱0.60238002
|1 HNC에서 EGP
￡E.0.520294038
|1 HNC에서 BRL
R$0.063255104
|1 HNC에서 CAD
C$0.014669358
|1 HNC에서 BDT
৳1.244606594
|1 HNC에서 NGN
₦16.726293298
|1 HNC에서 UAH
₴0.43123751
|1 HNC에서 VES
Bs0.4993824
|1 HNC에서 PKR
Rs2.896313882
|1 HNC에서 KZT
₸5.29449382
|1 HNC에서 THB
฿0.354665542
|1 HNC에서 TWD
NT$0.33708312
|1 HNC에서 CHF
Fr0.009051306
|1 HNC에서 HKD
HK$0.080837526
|1 HNC에서 MAD
.د.م0.103621848