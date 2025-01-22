Hillstone Finance 가격 (HSF)
오늘 Hillstone Finance (HSF)의 실시간 가격은 0.02001313 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. HSF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Hillstone Finance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.91K USD
- Hillstone Finance의 당일 가격 변동 +28.87%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 HSF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HSF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Hillstone Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0044837.
지난 30일간 Hillstone Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0272378859.
지난 60일간 Hillstone Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0212087023.
지난 90일간 Hillstone Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.01101357193561879.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.0044837
|+28.87%
|30일
|$ +0.0272378859
|+136.10%
|60일
|$ +0.0212087023
|+105.97%
|90일
|$ -0.01101357193561879
|-35.49%
Hillstone Finance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.01%
+28.87%
+174.62%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Hillstone Finance is a smart contract-based asset liquidity project operated by Hillstone Partners, the first M&A specialist in Korea, which aims to provide liquidity to various on-chain financial products or physical assets and to provide a rich, diverse and convenient investment and financing channel for the public. The original intention of the project is to become a decentralized financial service provider in the metaverse world. Based on the multiple scenarios and diversified value system of the metaverse, Hillstone will simultaneously launch traditional financial products, assets lending, mortgaging and replacement, as well as the circulation and trading functions of financial derivatives on various blockchains to serve the huge financial system of the metaverse. HSF token Hillstone Finance Token (HSF), a utility token that powers the entire Hillstone Finance investment and financing ecosystem. The total supply of HSF is 100 million, of which 5% will be used for development funding under the control of multi-signature wallets. The current circulation of HSF is 38,060, of which 31,060 are ERC20 HSFs and 7,000 are third-party wallet HSFs. It is expected to reach full liquidity in December 2023. Hillstone Finance Ecosystem Roles User: Users of the Investor pledge platform, who act as pure roles of users in the ecosystem, can exchange products for HSF tokens through pledging. Admin: A role that can participate in the management of the Investor product, who is responsible for setting the benchmark price for trading pledged products or cryptocurrencies, plays a key role in the ecosystem in determining the primary status of the Investor contract. DAO-based Autonomous Council Hillstone General Council (HGC) is an open and decentralized autonomous council for ecological governance, giving every user the opportunity to participate in the governance of the platform and reducing the sense of boundaries between users and the platform.
