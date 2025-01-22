High Performance Blockchain 가격 (HPB)
오늘 High Performance Blockchain (HPB)의 실시간 가격은 0.00382302 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. HPB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 High Performance Blockchain 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.59K USD
- High Performance Blockchain의 당일 가격 변동 +5.38%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 HPB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HPB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 High Performance Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00019511.
지난 30일간 High Performance Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003934009.
지난 60일간 High Performance Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0008167744.
지난 90일간 High Performance Blockchain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.003159596817494244.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00019511
|+5.38%
|30일
|$ -0.0003934009
|-10.29%
|60일
|$ -0.0008167744
|-21.36%
|90일
|$ -0.003159596817494244
|-45.24%
High Performance Blockchain 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.26%
+5.38%
-6.80%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
High-Performance Blockchain tackles the concept of scalability from a completely different angle. Rather than just looking at the software side of things, the project also tackles the hardware aspect. To realize the optimal performance of blockchain applications, things will need to change in the near future. As such, this team is building an architecture which uses thousands of CPU and FPGA resources to create a more versatile and scalable ecosystem. There are a few aspects of the High-Performance Blockchain project to take into account. First of all, there is the chip-level acceleration engine which provides accelerated hardware chips to power this entire ecosystem. Secondly, the software side of the High-Performance Blockchain is integrated with the new dedicated hardware accelerated engine and focuses on depth and scaling customization. Third, the project claims it can produce a throughput in the millions of transactions without any major problems. While all of this sounds amazing, it is difficult to come by any real information regarding the technical aspects of either the hardware or the software side of High-Performance Blockchain. While the team mainly focuses on blockchain integration for real-world business cases, it remains to be seen how their chips will operate and how their algorithms are created. It seems the High-Performance Blockchain project is closely connected to the NEO infrastructure, which could introduce some interesting developments down the line. Building the High-Performance Blockchain infrastructure will take a lot of time and money. As such, the roadmap is filled with milestones which the team aims to achieve in the coming years. A testnet version of this project will be launched at some point in 2018, which will undergo further improvements for several months. The actual manner will launch in Q2 of 2018 if things go according to plan. However, the official version will not go live until mid-2019 at the earliest.
