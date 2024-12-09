Helium IOT 가격 (IOT)
오늘 Helium IOT (IOT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00143251 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 43.45M USD 입니다. IOT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Helium IOT 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 177.95K USD
- Helium IOT의 당일 가격 변동 -1.45%
- 유통 공급량 30.34B USD
MEXC에서 IOT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IOT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Helium IOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Helium IOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0005754523.
지난 60일간 Helium IOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0003738550.
지난 90일간 Helium IOT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.45%
|30일
|$ +0.0005754523
|+40.17%
|60일
|$ +0.0003738550
|+26.10%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Helium IOT 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.12%
-1.45%
+5.99%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? The Helium Network is a decentralized, blockchain-based wireless infrastructure project that allows individuals and organizations to deploy and operate wireless networks through token incentivisation. It leverages the Solana Blockchain for its foundation. The primary token powering the network is HNT, while IOT and MOBILE tokens are used to facilitate the LoRaWAN and 5G networks, respectively. What makes your project unique? Decentralized Infrastructure: The Helium Network allows for the creation and maintenance of a distributed wireless network by incentivizing participants to contribute resources and share the benefits. Scalable and Secure: The network leverages the Solana Blockchain, which is known for its high scalability, low latency, and robust security. Multi-Use Case Support: The Helium Network supports various use cases, including IoT devices through the LoRaWAN network and high-speed mobile connectivity via the 5G network. Incentivized Participation: The Helium Network employs a token-based system to reward participants and encourage network growth. Proof-of-Coverage (PoC): A unique consensus algorithm employed by the LoRaWAN and 5G subnetworks, which rewards participants for verifying wireless network coverage. What’s next for your project? Today, the Helium Network is a rapidly growing decentralized wireless infrastructure with a global footprint. It continues to attract new users, developers, and organizations, paving the way for innovative applications and services. As the network expands, it aims to revolutionize the wireless communication landscape and further democratize access to connectivity What can your token be used for? The IOT token is the Governance token of the LoraWAN IOT Subnetworks, mined by IOT Hotspots through both data transfer proceeds as well as Proof of Coverage.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
