Hedron 가격 (HDRN)
오늘 Hedron (HDRN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. HDRN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Hedron 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 685.43 USD
- Hedron의 당일 가격 변동 -0.66%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 HDRN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 HDRN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Hedron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Hedron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Hedron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Hedron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.66%
|30일
|$ 0
|-33.80%
|60일
|$ 0
|-59.08%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Hedron 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
-0.66%
-22.92%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Hedron? Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk. How do i get HDRN? Hedron analyzes a HEX stake and allows the staker to mint or borrow HDRN based on the amount of shares allocated to their stakes. If a staker emergency unstakes or otherwise ends their stake before minting their HDRN, they will no longer be able to mint HDRN against those stakes. Instanced (HSI) HEX stakes with active HDRN advances cannot End Stake until the advance is paid in full (Good Accounting can still be used).The maximum amount of mintable or borrowable days is equal to the full term of the stake. How does HDRN supply relate to the HEX share price? HDRN is an inflationary token. Because the HEX share price only increases over time, HEX stakes will continually have less shares allocated to them. The net effect of this is that as the HEX share price increases, the amount of mintable HDRN will decrease. This is a similar in effect to how ""minable"" cryptocurrencies increase difficulty over time.
