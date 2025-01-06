Haven 가격 (XHV)
오늘 Haven (XHV)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.96K USD 입니다. XHV에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Haven 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 264.52 USD
- Haven의 당일 가격 변동 -1.25%
- 유통 공급량 69.77M USD
MEXC에서 XHV에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XHV 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Haven에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Haven에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Haven에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Haven에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.25%
|30일
|$ 0
|-93.95%
|60일
|$ 0
|-96.20%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Haven 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.09%
-1.25%
+5.68%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Haven is an untraceable cryptocurrency with a mix of standard market pricing and stable fiat value storage without an unsustainable peg or asset backing. It achieves this with a built in on-chain smart contract that controls the minting and burning of coins in a network of cryptographically unknown supply to facilitate value for users that choose to send their coins to offshore storage contracts while allowing everyone else to be exposed to the natural price movements of the currency. Offshore Storage Offshore Storage is Haven's built in smart contract/protocol that powers the stable value storage. In short, sending Haven to offshore storage (burning) records a reference on the blockchain to the current fiat value which can be restored later back into Haven by minting new coins to the tune of the current fiat value. The key use cases for offshore contracts are: Point of sales/payment gateway systems where goods can be bought with Haven and stores can immediately lock the fiat value in to protect from price fluctuations. This has the added benefit of keeping the stores business and income completely hidden on the blockchain as neither their wallet address or amounts are revealed. Storing large amount of money outside of the traditional banking system. Privacy focused cryptos are perfect for this but without a reliable way to maintain value through fluctuations the process of holding could be costly. Sending Haven offshore quite literally, makes money disappear until you want it back at which point the value remains intact. Untraceable | Hidden | Decentralized Haven uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses meaning payments cannot be tracked or linked back to any user. Wallet addresses and transaction amounts are completely obfuscated on the Haven blockchain making all activity invisible. The Haven Protocol is decentralized and open source meaning no central control over the network. Nothing is censored.
