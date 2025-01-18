Hard Frog Nick 가격 (NICK)
오늘 Hard Frog Nick (NICK)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. NICK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Hard Frog Nick 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.19 USD
- Hard Frog Nick의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 NICK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NICK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Hard Frog Nick에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Hard Frog Nick에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Hard Frog Nick에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Hard Frog Nick에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-40.09%
|60일
|$ 0
|-49.15%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Hard Frog Nick 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-1.81%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Project Title: NICK - The Currency of Memes Overview: NICK is a unique and entertaining cryptoasset designed to exist at the intersection of cryptocurrency and meme culture. It is built with the sole purpose of being shared and enjoyed for fun, with no expectations of profit. NICK is envisioned as a digital token that immortalizes the lighthearted and humorous persona of "Hard Rock Nick" on the blockchain, turning him into one of the wealthiest frogs in the world within this crypto ecosystem. Tokenomics: Token Name: NICK Blockchain: Avalanche Total Supply: 100,000,000 NICK Distribution: 99% used to from LP 1% for marketing Utility: NICK tokens have zero intrinsic value and are not intended for financial gain. Their primary utility lies in their representation of the meme culture and the humorous narrative around Hard Rock Nick. Holders of NICK tokens gain access to exclusive meme content, digital collectibles, and special community events. Community Engagement: The project thrives on community participation. Regular meme contests, challenges, and events will be organized to keep the community engaged. NICK holders will have the opportunity to vote on the direction of the project, ensuring a decentralized and democratic approach to decision-making. Conclusion: NICK aims to be a unique and entertaining addition to the crypto landscape, bringing humor and creativity to the blockchain. It's an experiment in creating a cryptoasset solely for the joy of sharing memes and building a community around a playful and lighthearted narrative.
