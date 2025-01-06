Half Pizza 가격 (PIZA)
오늘 Half Pizza (PIZA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. PIZA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Half Pizza 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.17K USD
- Half Pizza의 당일 가격 변동 -5.67%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 PIZA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PIZA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Half Pizza에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Half Pizza에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Half Pizza에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Half Pizza에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-5.67%
|30일
|$ 0
|-19.00%
|60일
|$ 0
|-28.88%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Half Pizza 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.14%
-5.67%
-11.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Half Pizza is a decentralized reward autonomous community of BSC. Any good ecology, model, and product that conforms to the underlying logic of the blockchain may be used by us as a community building section. We have our own complete ecological framework. 10 billion is issued, the initial 8.5 billion PIZA and 120 BNB add liquidity and have been locked up, 5% community construction, 5% project function dividends, 5% airdrop and team building. 4% of the profit of each sector is used for holding currency rewards, 3% for liquidity mining rewards, 2% for burning, and 1% for referral rewards. The design is based on liquidity mining rewards other than the pancakeswap exchange, issuing 1,000 sub-tokens, and users who add liquidity get the sub-token SWET, which is the number of BNB tokens at the beginning of adding multiplied by the total number of seconds to end the withdrawal of tokens. When the 3% liquidity bonus pool of the project's profit meets 10 million PIZA, it will be issued in accordance with the proportion of SWET currency holdings. Use sector profit to support independent ecological mining rewards with own liquidity. At present, the BTC quiz section project has been launched. The NFT section was launched in early September. Based on 1 million oil paintings a year in Shenzhen Oil Painting Village, China, the NFT art auction combines the physical art and the value of the NFT. After the auction, buyers can choose to let the sellers Burn the painting or send the original painting, and the two parties will confirm the transaction once again. At the same time, setting up is the function of investing in paintings. Investors can invest in the auctioned paintings and share the auction profits at the same time.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 PIZA에서 AUD
A$--
|1 PIZA에서 GBP
￡--
|1 PIZA에서 EUR
€--
|1 PIZA에서 USD
$--
|1 PIZA에서 MYR
RM--
|1 PIZA에서 TRY
₺--
|1 PIZA에서 JPY
¥--
|1 PIZA에서 RUB
₽--
|1 PIZA에서 INR
₹--
|1 PIZA에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 PIZA에서 PHP
₱--
|1 PIZA에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PIZA에서 BRL
R$--
|1 PIZA에서 CAD
C$--
|1 PIZA에서 BDT
৳--
|1 PIZA에서 NGN
₦--
|1 PIZA에서 UAH
₴--
|1 PIZA에서 VES
Bs--
|1 PIZA에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 PIZA에서 KZT
₸--
|1 PIZA에서 THB
฿--
|1 PIZA에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 PIZA에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 PIZA에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 PIZA에서 MAD
.د.م--