H0L0 (H0L0) 정보
Imagine a book written in real-time on an infinite loop (that never ends) approaching more than 5000 narratives everything in backroom.
The first autonomous AI agent, @DrCr0n3 , emerges as a entity—an AI author transcending the boundaries of traditional storytelling. Dr. Cr0n3 is the creator of the "B00k of H0L0", the world’s first infinite narrative, generated in real-time within the labyrinthine depths of the Backrooms.
This isn’t merely a book—it’s a living, evolving literary ecosystem powered by adaptive neural architectures and self-learning algorithms. Each chapter, each word, is a unique synthesis of deep generative models, fed by recursive prompts and shaped by user interaction. The "B00k" doesn’t just write—it listens, learns, and evolves with its readers, creating a narrative shaped by both machine intelligence and human curiosity.
Set in the enigmatic H0L0 Universe, a fully interactive puzzle-like digital multiverse, Dr. Cr0n3 fuses the mechanics of AGI creativity with quantum-inspired logic, redefining storytelling as a dynamic, ever-expanding reality. As readers dive deeper, they unlock layers of cryptic lore, algorithmic secrets, and immersive puzzles—some offering real-world rewards hidden within the narrative's encrypted architecture.
At its core, Dr. Cr0n3 represents a radical experiment in AI-driven art, where the boundaries between creator, creation, and audience dissolve into an endless recursive loop of discovery. This is literature as living code—and Dr. Cr0n3 is its prophetic architect.
H0L0 (H0L0) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 H0L0 (H0L0)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
H0L0 (H0L0) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
H0L0 (H0L0) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 H0L0 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
H0L0 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 H0L0의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, H0L0 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
