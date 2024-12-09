GulfCoin 가격 (GULF)
오늘 GulfCoin (GULF)의 실시간 가격은 0.00725229 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.10M USD 입니다. GULF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GulfCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 18.28K USD
- GulfCoin의 당일 가격 변동 -1.02%
- 유통 공급량 151.04M USD
MEXC에서 GULF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GULF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GulfCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 GulfCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0004803242.
지난 60일간 GulfCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009119776.
지난 90일간 GulfCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.02%
|30일
|$ -0.0004803242
|-6.62%
|60일
|$ -0.0009119776
|-12.57%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GulfCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.02%
-1.02%
-0.94%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022. The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm. GULF seeks to increase the digital awareness of non-digital communities, empower them to transition from traditional to digital markets, and ensure the financial inclusion of marginalized communities. Additionally, GULF has a unique one to one burning strategy. For each GULF bought during the ICO , one GULF will be burned and the process is completely transparent. This strategy is used to keep the circulating supply limited. Milestones: March 2022 - ICO June 2022 - Listing on BitMart & Lbank - GULF exchange Launch Utility: Owners can use GULF to send and receive payments, among other services. These payments would be more affordable and expedited than traditional methods. GULF is the currency of GULF Exchange, one of the most modern trading platforms with the best and most advanced trading tools. Also, GULF is the coin to use on the GULF NFT MARKETPLACE to assist users in the development and construction of their own products. GULF will launch GULF Cash, a payment gateway designed specifically for e-commerce websites. This payment gateway will be widely adopted for online purchases. Moreover, GULF is the coin for the GULF play-to-earn project. In addition to having fun, users will enjoy making money with GULF games.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 GULF에서 AUD
A$0.0113135724
|1 GULF에서 GBP
￡0.0056567862
|1 GULF에서 EUR
€0.0068171526
|1 GULF에서 USD
$0.00725229
|1 GULF에서 MYR
RM0.0319825989
|1 GULF에서 TRY
₺0.2522346462
|1 GULF에서 JPY
¥1.088568729
|1 GULF에서 RUB
₽0.7176866184
|1 GULF에서 INR
₹0.6140513943
|1 GULF에서 IDR
Rp115.1156716929
|1 GULF에서 PHP
₱0.419907591
|1 GULF에서 EGP
￡E.0.3626870229
|1 GULF에서 BRL
R$0.0440939232
|1 GULF에서 CAD
C$0.0102257289
|1 GULF에서 BDT
৳0.8675914527
|1 GULF에서 NGN
₦11.6595791559
|1 GULF에서 UAH
₴0.3006074205
|1 GULF에서 VES
Bs0.34810992
|1 GULF에서 PKR
Rs2.0189650131
|1 GULF에서 KZT
₸3.690690381
|1 GULF에서 THB
฿0.2472305661
|1 GULF에서 TWD
NT$0.234974196
|1 GULF에서 CHF
Fr0.0063094923
|1 GULF에서 HKD
HK$0.0563502933
|1 GULF에서 MAD
.د.م0.0722328084