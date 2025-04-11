Greenland Rare Bear 가격 (NORDO)
오늘 Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO)의 실시간 가격은 0.00188218 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.87M USD 입니다. NORDO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Greenland Rare Bear 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Greenland Rare Bear의 당일 가격 변동 +30.26%
- 유통 공급량 999.98M USD
MEXC에서 NORDO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 NORDO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Greenland Rare Bear에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00043727.
지난 30일간 Greenland Rare Bear에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0063339898.
지난 60일간 Greenland Rare Bear에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Greenland Rare Bear에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00043727
|+30.26%
|30일
|$ +0.0063339898
|+336.52%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Greenland Rare Bear 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.71%
+30.26%
+116.39%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 NORDO에서 VND
₫48.26097738
|1 NORDO에서 AUD
A$0.003011488
|1 NORDO에서 GBP
￡0.0014304568
|1 NORDO에서 EUR
€0.0016563184
|1 NORDO에서 USD
$0.00188218
|1 NORDO에서 MYR
RM0.0083192356
|1 NORDO에서 TRY
₺0.071616949
|1 NORDO에서 JPY
¥0.2701492954
|1 NORDO에서 RUB
₽0.157632575
|1 NORDO에서 INR
₹0.1622627378
|1 NORDO에서 IDR
Rp31.901351147
|1 NORDO에서 KRW
₩2.6849862354
|1 NORDO에서 PHP
₱0.1072277946
|1 NORDO에서 EGP
￡E.0.0966122994
|1 NORDO에서 BRL
R$0.0110860402
|1 NORDO에서 CAD
C$0.0026162302
|1 NORDO에서 BDT
৳0.2287413354
|1 NORDO에서 NGN
₦3.0066696192
|1 NORDO에서 UAH
₴0.077922252
|1 NORDO에서 VES
Bs0.13363478
|1 NORDO에서 PKR
Rs0.5278009156
|1 NORDO에서 KZT
₸0.9726918022
|1 NORDO에서 THB
฿0.0630153864
|1 NORDO에서 TWD
NT$0.0609073448
|1 NORDO에서 AED
د.إ0.0069076006
|1 NORDO에서 CHF
Fr0.0015245658
|1 NORDO에서 HKD
HK$0.014586895
|1 NORDO에서 MAD
.د.م0.017504274
|1 NORDO에서 MXN
$0.038396472