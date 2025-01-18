Greelance 가격 ($GRL)
오늘 Greelance ($GRL)의 실시간 가격은 0.0042179 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $GRL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Greelance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 358.32K USD
- Greelance의 당일 가격 변동 +15.09%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $GRL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $GRL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Greelance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00055314.
지난 30일간 Greelance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000907118.
지난 60일간 Greelance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0073924914.
지난 90일간 Greelance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0031366969702232794.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00055314
|+15.09%
|30일
|$ +0.0000907118
|+2.15%
|60일
|$ +0.0073924914
|+175.26%
|90일
|$ +0.0031366969702232794
|+290.11%
Greelance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.25%
+15.09%
+24.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Greelance is an innovative freelance platform powered by AI and blockchain technology. It offers low-fee transactions, profit-sharing through its native token, and fosters a vibrant community. With a focus on fair compensation, active user engagement, and cutting-edge solutions, Greelance aims to revolutionize the freelance industry. What makes your project unique? Greelance stands out by seamlessly combining AI, blockchain, and community collaboration. Its low fees, profit-sharing through the native token, and transparent governance offer freelancers a fair and lucrative ecosystem. With an emphasis on innovation, empowerment, and meaningful connections, Greelance redefines freelancing for the modern era. History of your project. Commencing development in 2022, Greelance embarked on its mission to reshape freelancing. Infused with AI and blockchain, the platform's ongoing journey signifies a transformative force in the making. Anticipated to launch soon, Greelance is set to introduce a groundbreaking approach to freelancing, underpinned by advanced technological capabilities. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? The Greelance token ($GRL) serves as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, facilitating seamless transactions, low-fee interactions, and rewarding active participants. Token holders gain access to the platform's features, profit-sharing opportunities, and engagement in the decentralized governance model, enhancing their freelancing experience within the Greelance community.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 $GRL에서 AUD
A$0.006790819
|1 $GRL에서 GBP
￡0.003458678
|1 $GRL에서 EUR
€0.004091363
|1 $GRL에서 USD
$0.0042179
|1 $GRL에서 MYR
RM0.01898055
|1 $GRL에서 TRY
₺0.149440197
|1 $GRL에서 JPY
¥0.659131233
|1 $GRL에서 RUB
₽0.432292571
|1 $GRL에서 INR
₹0.365185782
|1 $GRL에서 IDR
Rp69.145890576
|1 $GRL에서 PHP
₱0.246958045
|1 $GRL에서 EGP
￡E.0.21258216
|1 $GRL에서 BRL
R$0.02572919
|1 $GRL에서 CAD
C$0.006073776
|1 $GRL에서 BDT
৳0.51247485
|1 $GRL에서 NGN
₦6.569927577
|1 $GRL에서 UAH
₴0.177615769
|1 $GRL에서 VES
Bs0.2277666
|1 $GRL에서 PKR
Rs1.175866162
|1 $GRL에서 KZT
₸2.238776962
|1 $GRL에서 THB
฿0.145053581
|1 $GRL에서 TWD
NT$0.138726731
|1 $GRL에서 CHF
Fr0.003838289
|1 $GRL에서 HKD
HK$0.032815262
|1 $GRL에서 MAD
.د.م0.042347716