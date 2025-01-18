Grave 가격 (GRVE)
오늘 Grave (GRVE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00332527 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GRVE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Grave 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 75.13 USD
- Grave의 당일 가격 변동 -3.03%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GRVE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GRVE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Grave에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000103911991889165.
지난 30일간 Grave에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003678297.
지난 60일간 Grave에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007087736.
지난 90일간 Grave에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000346227915050565.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000103911991889165
|-3.03%
|30일
|$ -0.0003678297
|-11.06%
|60일
|$ -0.0007087736
|-21.31%
|90일
|$ -0.0000346227915050565
|-1.03%
Grave 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.15%
-3.03%
-2.31%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"$GRVE is CRC-20 governance and utility token for the Croskull Metaverse ecosystem. Utility: Game Governance Currency The following uses $GRVE as a currency in the CroSkull Metaverse Ecosystem - Buying Season Eggs to mint your own combat pets. - Write your personal story directly in your NFT. - Purchasing in-game assets such as consumables (Weapons, Crystals, Gems, Miscellaneous). * - Vote proposal (DAO). - Staking in the Bank to increase yield. (Yield Farm). Governance The Croskull team is planning to adopt a governance system to allow Croskull NFT to become a decentralized autonomous organization. $GRVE will be the governance token for the community to do proposal votings. The Croskull team will start with a centralized operation first, and gradually pivot to a decentralized project to ensure the project starts off strong basis. Tokenomics Total Supply: 45,990,000 GRAVE Distribution STAKING 22.995.000 50% Will be released gradually based on our staking season system. BANK FARM 11.497.500 25% Will be released gradually based on our season system. TEAM 5.748.750 12.5% Will be locked up for 18 months from TGE and then 10% will be released per month over 10 months. MARKETING 2.759.400 6% Will be used for marketing whenever it is needed. EVENT 2.759.400 6% Will be used for events whenever it is needed. LIQUIDITY POOL 229.950 0,5% Will be used for adding starting liquidity to DEX $GRVE Earning per season In total there are 6,666 Croskull + 333 Evoskull and a distribution of: 22,995 $GRAVE per day, for a total of 2,299,500 MAX $GRAVE per season (100 days). The $GRAVE not redeemed during the Season (CroSkull and EvoSkull not staked) will be Burned. SEASONS There are currently 10 Seasons of 100 days each. Each season has available: 2.299.500 $GRAVE for staking and 1.149.750 $GRVE for the Bank the $GRVE not redeemed by the CroSkull and EvoSkull holder will be burned at the end of the season. Any purchase made in the CroSkull ecosystem with the $GRAVE will burn the token, to decrease its circulation and increase its value to the Hodlers. After 10 Seasons (1000 DAYS) The distribution of all Grave will be completed, the token will become in effect a Governance Token for our DAO and the management will be in the hands of the Hodlers, they will have a say in all aspects regarding the CroSkull Metaverse. The adventures will continue generating more Souls and other rewards in NFT, also the Hodlers of $Grave will have more benefits on rewards. "
|1 GRVE에서 AUD
A$0.0053536847
|1 GRVE에서 GBP
￡0.0027267214
|1 GRVE에서 EUR
€0.0032255119
|1 GRVE에서 USD
$0.00332527
|1 GRVE에서 MYR
RM0.014963715
|1 GRVE에서 TRY
₺0.1178143161
|1 GRVE에서 JPY
¥0.5196399429
|1 GRVE에서 RUB
₽0.3408069223
|1 GRVE에서 INR
₹0.2879018766
|1 GRVE에서 IDR
Rp54.5126142288
|1 GRVE에서 PHP
₱0.1946945585
|1 GRVE에서 EGP
￡E.0.167593608
|1 GRVE에서 BRL
R$0.020284147
|1 GRVE에서 CAD
C$0.0047883888
|1 GRVE에서 BDT
৳0.404020305
|1 GRVE에서 NGN
₦5.1795403101
|1 GRVE에서 UAH
₴0.1400271197
|1 GRVE에서 VES
Bs0.17956458
|1 GRVE에서 PKR
Rs0.9270187706
|1 GRVE에서 KZT
₸1.7649868106
|1 GRVE에서 THB
฿0.1143560353
|1 GRVE에서 TWD
NT$0.1093681303
|1 GRVE에서 CHF
Fr0.0030259957
|1 GRVE에서 HKD
HK$0.0258706006
|1 GRVE에서 MAD
.د.م0.0333857108