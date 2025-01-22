Gram Silver 가격 (GRAMS)
오늘 Gram Silver (GRAMS)의 실시간 가격은 1.0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GRAMS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gram Silver 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 13.28K USD
- Gram Silver의 당일 가격 변동 -0.24%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GRAMS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GRAMS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gram Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.002481504850636.
지난 30일간 Gram Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0348554000.
지난 60일간 Gram Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0177924000.
지난 90일간 Gram Silver에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0949728179502518.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.002481504850636
|-0.24%
|30일
|$ +0.0348554000
|+3.49%
|60일
|$ -0.0177924000
|-1.77%
|90일
|$ -0.0949728179502518
|-8.67%
Gram Silver 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.07%
-0.24%
+3.40%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Launched in November 2022, Gram Silver Token (GRAMS) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of silver. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by silver on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of silver. For every GRAMS created, an equivalent amount of physical silver is held as collateral in the company's reserves. GRAMS provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike silver transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for GRAMS transactions. GRAMS is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for GRAMS tokens increases, the Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of physical grams of silver to its reserves for each GRAMS token upon the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between grams of silver and GRAMS is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a predetermined amount of GRAMS tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between GRAMS and the gram of silver. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMS is always in equilibrium with the price of the physical gram of silver.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 GRAMS에서 AUD
A$1.59
|1 GRAMS에서 GBP
￡0.81
|1 GRAMS에서 EUR
€0.96
|1 GRAMS에서 USD
$1
|1 GRAMS에서 MYR
RM4.45
|1 GRAMS에서 TRY
₺35.63
|1 GRAMS에서 JPY
¥155.64
|1 GRAMS에서 RUB
₽99.5
|1 GRAMS에서 INR
₹86.52
|1 GRAMS에서 IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 GRAMS에서 PHP
₱58.51
|1 GRAMS에서 EGP
￡E.50.3
|1 GRAMS에서 BRL
R$6.02
|1 GRAMS에서 CAD
C$1.43
|1 GRAMS에서 BDT
৳121.09
|1 GRAMS에서 NGN
₦1,550.38
|1 GRAMS에서 UAH
₴42.13
|1 GRAMS에서 VES
Bs55
|1 GRAMS에서 PKR
Rs277.31
|1 GRAMS에서 KZT
₸521.1
|1 GRAMS에서 THB
฿33.93
|1 GRAMS에서 TWD
NT$32.76
|1 GRAMS에서 CHF
Fr0.9
|1 GRAMS에서 HKD
HK$7.78
|1 GRAMS에서 MAD
.د.م9.98