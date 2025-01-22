Gram Gold 가격 (GRAMG)
오늘 Gram Gold (GRAMG)의 실시간 가격은 88.73 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GRAMG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gram Gold 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.57K USD
- Gram Gold의 당일 가격 변동 +0.46%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GRAMG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GRAMG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gram Gold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.41059.
지난 30일간 Gram Gold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +3.6600326430.
지난 60일간 Gram Gold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.9994990850.
지난 90일간 Gram Gold에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.8989417533752.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.41059
|+0.46%
|30일
|$ +3.6600326430
|+4.12%
|60일
|$ +0.9994990850
|+1.13%
|90일
|$ +0.8989417533752
|+1.02%
Gram Gold 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.34%
+0.46%
+3.01%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Launched in November 2022, Gram Gold Token (GRAMG) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of gold. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by gold on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of gold. For every GRAMG created, an equivalent amount of gold is held as collateral in the respective blockchain wallet. GRAMG provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of any geographical boundaries. Unlike gold transaction limits in the market, there is no minimum transaction limit for GRAMG transactions. GRAMG transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMG tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. GRAMG is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As demand for GRAMG tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi shall add the corresponding amount of gold, indexed to the price of gold, to its reserves for every 1 GRAMG token at the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between gram gold and GRAMG is preserved while maintaining market supply and demand equilibrium. And a coin burn function is integrated within the blockchain's smart contract to remove a predetermined quantity of GRAMG tokens from circulation when necessary, ensuring a balance between GRAMG and gram gold. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMG is always in equilibrium with that of the physical gram of gold.
