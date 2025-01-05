GrabCoinClub 가격 (GC)
오늘 GrabCoinClub (GC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 45.38K USD 입니다. GC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GrabCoinClub 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 13.95K USD
- GrabCoinClub의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 2.13B USD
MEXC에서 GC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GrabCoinClub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 GrabCoinClub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 GrabCoinClub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 GrabCoinClub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-43.12%
|60일
|$ 0
|-40.39%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GrabCoinClub 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is GrabCoinClub? GrabCoinClub is a role playing game in the metaverse (MRPG) with tokenomics based on the Polygon blockchain network. It combines economic strategy with 3D shooter, RPG and space simulator. Ownership of gaming assets is secured by NFT and SFT tokens. The local currency is a utility GC token. In the future, project management will be transferred to the DAO. What makes GrabCoinClub different? We are making the Metaverse called MetaMind and the game under the name of GrabCoinClub in this Metaverse - they are different but inextricably intertwined developments. By doing this, we are trying to formulate new definitions in the Web3 sphere and to set the standards for the industry of metaverses. What is utility of GC tokens? GC tokens are ERC-20 standard tokens intended to become the main in-game currency of GrabCoinClub. Users will be rewarded with GC tokens, just like with existing in-game currencies, while playing the game, but unlike existing currencies, GC will be scarce and available for exchange. Real digital property is an important foundation for the future but to truly change the world of computer entertainment and gaming, it must be combined with a sustainable Play-to-Earn system. GC tokens are the key to realizing this, providing the foundation for a digital economy that will allow players to earn money in the game, creating a steady demand for the token and developing GrabCoinClub, attracting more and more users to the system.
