GOOSEAI (GOOSE) 정보

$GOOSE is a memetic yet functional token designed to bridge decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and digital art. Unlike traditional meme coins, $GOOSE integrates AI-driven art discovery, interactive engagement, and community governance, creating an evolving ecosystem where artists and collectors actively participate. By combining AI-driven recommendations, live discovery threads, and smart contract-based governance, GOOSEAI enhances visibility for digital artists while maintaining transparency and fairness. The platform merges artificial intelligence, blockchain, and creative expression, making art discovery more engaging, dynamic, and community-driven.