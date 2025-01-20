GoodDollar 가격 ($G)
오늘 GoodDollar ($G)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $G에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GoodDollar 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 28.26 USD
- GoodDollar의 당일 가격 변동 +1.55%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $G에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $G 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GoodDollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 GoodDollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 GoodDollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 GoodDollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.55%
|30일
|$ 0
|-9.33%
|60일
|$ 0
|-8.00%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GoodDollar 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.27%
+1.55%
-4.56%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"GoodDollar is a social-impact protocol that leverages decentralized finance to mint, grow and sustain value to distribute as a global crypto Universal Basic Income /UBI). We enable every person with a cell phone to be able to experience, learn, and use digital currency, distributing wealth while projecting return for social investors. GoodDollar is generating a sustainable-by-design UBI economy, by the issuance of a reserve-backed cryptocurrency (G$) with supply policies is based on the AMM Bancor Formula, which sets the G$ price (according to a reserve ratio policy) and generates the supply that is demanded by buyers, holders, G$ merchants and liquidity providers, as it also enables them to cash back from the reserve according to the same contract policies. GoodDollar is designed to generate a sustainable Universal Basic Income for all, by socially incentivizing DeFi investors to stake part of their portfolio into GoodDollar Trust Funds, a set of smart contracts that aggregates the yield generated by having deposit the supporters money in third party DeFi protocols (Compound, Aave…), feed it into GoodDollar Reserve contract and socially optimize the usage of that money by generating G$s and distribute it equally to all (unique humans) UBI claimers. This way we asure that UBI is generated and backed by real value instead of just coin inflation."
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 $G에서 AUD
A$--
|1 $G에서 GBP
￡--
|1 $G에서 EUR
€--
|1 $G에서 USD
$--
|1 $G에서 MYR
RM--
|1 $G에서 TRY
₺--
|1 $G에서 JPY
¥--
|1 $G에서 RUB
₽--
|1 $G에서 INR
₹--
|1 $G에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 $G에서 PHP
₱--
|1 $G에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $G에서 BRL
R$--
|1 $G에서 CAD
C$--
|1 $G에서 BDT
৳--
|1 $G에서 NGN
₦--
|1 $G에서 UAH
₴--
|1 $G에서 VES
Bs--
|1 $G에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 $G에서 KZT
₸--
|1 $G에서 THB
฿--
|1 $G에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 $G에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 $G에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 $G에서 MAD
.د.م--