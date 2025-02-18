Golden Inu 가격 (GOLDEN)
오늘 Golden Inu (GOLDEN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 86.74K USD 입니다. GOLDEN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Golden Inu 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.14K USD
- Golden Inu의 당일 가격 변동 -0.63%
- 유통 공급량 20,316.41T USD
MEXC에서 GOLDEN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GOLDEN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Golden Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Golden Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Golden Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Golden Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|30일
|$ 0
|-61.41%
|60일
|$ 0
|-67.31%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Golden Inu 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.10%
-0.63%
-50.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards. The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process. But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain. However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon. In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens. For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
