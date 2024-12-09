Gold DAO 가격 (GLDGOV)
오늘 Gold DAO (GLDGOV)의 실시간 가격은 0.058435 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 41.06M USD 입니다. GLDGOV에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gold DAO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 15.04K USD
- Gold DAO의 당일 가격 변동 -8.38%
- 유통 공급량 701.77M USD
MEXC에서 GLDGOV에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GLDGOV 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gold DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00534819902419553.
지난 30일간 Gold DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0070441230.
지난 60일간 Gold DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0118141078.
지난 90일간 Gold DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00534819902419553
|-8.38%
|30일
|$ +0.0070441230
|+12.05%
|60일
|$ +0.0118141078
|+20.22%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Gold DAO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.98%
-8.38%
+2.65%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Gold DAO is a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins. Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol (https://www.origyn.com/), are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. This system bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, making gold investment globally accessible and democratizing it for all, without geographic barriers. Gold DAO was initiated by DAO.Link (https://dao.link/), a company in Switzerland that launches and enables DAOs. Gold DAO transitioned to community governance via an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), allowing GLDGov token holders to steer its direction, granting holders voting rights and participation in decision-making to direct the project's future. The DAO voted through a proposal to give control for project development and daily operations to the team at DAO.Link. Participants in the governance process holding GLDGov tokens receive rewards and are incentivized for their active community involvement. An overview and all details to the tokenomics of the governance token GLDGov can be found on the Gold DAO Dashboard (https://dashboard.gold-dao.org/).
