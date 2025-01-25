Godcoin 가격 (GOD)
오늘 Godcoin (GOD)의 실시간 가격은 0.089599 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 8.05M USD 입니다. GOD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Godcoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.92M USD
- Godcoin의 당일 가격 변동 -9.02%
- 유통 공급량 89.90M USD
MEXC에서 GOD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GOD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Godcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00889180016140976.
지난 30일간 Godcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Godcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Godcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00889180016140976
|-9.02%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Godcoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+5.58%
-9.02%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Godcoin ($GOD) is the native token of InfiniGods and the Valhalla Protocol, which is powering the future of Mobile Gaming applications and infrastructure. The Valhalla Foundation has partnered with InfiniGods, the leading Web3 mobile gaming studio, to launch Godcoin ($GOD)—a token designed to revolutionize mobile gaming. $GOD aims to transform the mobile gaming experience for millions of players by introducing innovative gameplay, new economic models, enhanced player experiences, industry-disrupting blockchain infrastructure, and more. Mobile Gaming is the largest entertainment industry in the world, with over 2 billion people playing games on their smartphones daily, contributing to an annual expenditure exceeding $150 billion. Yet, it's stagnant and ripe for disruption. Enter $GOD and InfiniGods. InfiniGods is a free-to-play Web3 mobile gaming studio specializing in mythological-themed games and cutting-edge mobile gaming infrastructure. Founded in December 2021, InfiniGods has become the market leader in Web3 mobile gaming, driven by the success of its flagship title, King of Destiny. King Of Destiny is the leading Web3 mobile title in the “Luck Battle” category (e.g. MonopolyGo & CoinMaster), which is the fastest growing and highest monetizing genre in mobile. More broadly, $GOD powers the Valhalla Protocol, an infrastructure stack that unlocks transformative blockchain capabilities for millions of players, developers, advertisers, and more. The Valhalla Protocol is a comprehensive toolkit designed to allow developers to integrate web3 features seamlessly into any mobile game. InfiniGods’ founding team includes key members with experience at Facebook, Scopely, and Machine Zone. To date, the company has raised $17.3 million in funding, including an $8 million seed round in early 2022 led by Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, and Animoca Brands. This was followed by an $8 million Series A investment in Q4 2023, funded entirely by Pantera Capital. In Q3 2024, InfiniGods raised a $1.3 million strategic round led by Arete Capital, with participation from LiquidX, Seedphrase, Grail.eth, Mando (Rekt), Max Crown (Co-Founder, MoonPay), and other notable figures in the crypto industry.
|1 GOD에서 AUD
A$0.14156642
|1 GOD에서 GBP
￡0.0716792
|1 GOD에서 EUR
€0.08511905
|1 GOD에서 USD
$0.089599
|1 GOD에서 MYR
RM0.39154763
|1 GOD에서 TRY
₺3.19330836
|1 GOD에서 JPY
¥13.98013197
|1 GOD에서 RUB
₽8.75471829
|1 GOD에서 INR
₹7.72164182
|1 GOD에서 IDR
Rp1,445.14495897
|1 GOD에서 PHP
₱5.21914175
|1 GOD에서 EGP
￡E.4.50234975
|1 GOD에서 BRL
R$0.52953009
|1 GOD에서 CAD
C$0.12812657
|1 GOD에서 BDT
৳10.93018201
|1 GOD에서 NGN
₦139.56209037
|1 GOD에서 UAH
₴3.75599008
|1 GOD에서 VES
Bs5.017544
|1 GOD에서 PKR
Rs24.95063353
|1 GOD에서 KZT
₸46.42392987
|1 GOD에서 THB
฿3.00604645
|1 GOD에서 TWD
NT$2.93347126
|1 GOD에서 CHF
Fr0.0806391
|1 GOD에서 HKD
HK$0.69708022
|1 GOD에서 MAD
.د.م0.89330203