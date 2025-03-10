Glue 가격 (GLUE)
오늘 Glue (GLUE)의 실시간 가격은 0.174674 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GLUE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Glue 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.02 USD
- Glue의 당일 가격 변동 +0.29%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GLUE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GLUE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Glue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00050586.
지난 30일간 Glue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Glue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Glue에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00050586
|+0.29%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Glue 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.29%
-6.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Glue is a blockchain ecosystem focused on enhancing the user experience and accessibility of decentralised finance (DeFi) and on-chain transactions. It is designed as a fully integrated system, rather than just a Layer 1 (L1) platform, and utilises Substrate technology for a secure and scalable foundation. The Glue Network incorporates use-case optimised Layer 2 (L2) solutions, with each L2 tailored for specific types of applications such as finance, gaming, and asset transfers. This specialisation allows for optimised performance and addresses the unique demands of different application types. The network's primary goal is to curate and integrate high-quality decentralised applications (dApps), ensuring a cohesive user experience, as opposed to being a space for randomly developed dApps. The Glue Hub acts as an aggregation point where users can engage in trading, earning, and investing activities while retaining complete control of their digital assets. The $GLUE token facilitates transactions, secures the network through staking, and is used for functionality within the L2 ecosystems. Glue aims to provide a more efficient and dynamic alternative to both centralised exchanges and traditional blockchain networks.
|1 GLUE에서 AUD
A$0.27598492
|1 GLUE에서 GBP
￡0.13449898
|1 GLUE에서 EUR
€0.16070008
|1 GLUE에서 USD
$0.174674
|1 GLUE에서 MYR
RM0.77031234
|1 GLUE에서 TRY
₺6.38084122
|1 GLUE에서 JPY
¥25.79236284
|1 GLUE에서 RUB
₽15.54947948
|1 GLUE에서 INR
₹15.23506628
|1 GLUE에서 IDR
Rp2,863.50773856
|1 GLUE에서 PHP
₱10.02104738
|1 GLUE에서 EGP
￡E.8.84898484
|1 GLUE에서 BRL
R$1.0131092
|1 GLUE에서 CAD
C$0.24978382
|1 GLUE에서 BDT
৳21.21590404
|1 GLUE에서 NGN
₦264.2555609
|1 GLUE에서 UAH
₴7.1965688
|1 GLUE에서 VES
Bs11.179136
|1 GLUE에서 PKR
Rs48.88601238
|1 GLUE에서 KZT
₸85.70729158
|1 GLUE에서 THB
฿5.90048772
|1 GLUE에서 TWD
NT$5.7380409
|1 GLUE에서 CHF
Fr0.15196638
|1 GLUE에서 HKD
HK$1.35547024
|1 GLUE에서 MAD
.د.م1.69783128
|1 GLUE에서 MXN
$3.54064198