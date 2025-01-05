Global Fan Token(GLFT)이란?

What is the project about? Global Fan Token will regularly bring together fan experiences and the community based on decisions made by the community. Users with the most GLFT, highest GLFT trading volume, and the highest number of GLFT transactions will win the experiences chosen by the community. What makes your project unique? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week. History of your project. As technology develops, crypto assets have become increasingly popular. With their expanding range of applications, crypto assets have driven innovation in various sectors. The Global Fan Token was created to enhance fan experiences in a rapidly digitizing world with ever-changing and evolving end-user behavior. What’s next for your project? • Pre-initial supply of GLFT • Bitci Turkiye Listing • Launching Global Fan Token market on Bitci Exchange Market • Coingecko Listing • Coinmarketcap Listing • Bitci Global Listing • Listing GLFT on global exchange markets • Expanding GLFT usage areas • Announcing GLFT burning strategies What can your token be used for? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week.

MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!

Global Fan Token (GLFT) 리소스 백서 공식 웹사이트