Global Fan Token 가격 (GLFT)
오늘 Global Fan Token (GLFT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 83.62K USD 입니다. GLFT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Global Fan Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 356.06 USD
- Global Fan Token의 당일 가격 변동 -0.22%
- 유통 공급량 66.18B USD
MEXC에서 GLFT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GLFT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Global Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Global Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Global Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Global Fan Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30일
|$ 0
|-22.86%
|60일
|$ 0
|-30.22%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Global Fan Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-5.69%
-0.22%
-1.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Global Fan Token will regularly bring together fan experiences and the community based on decisions made by the community. Users with the most GLFT, highest GLFT trading volume, and the highest number of GLFT transactions will win the experiences chosen by the community. What makes your project unique? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week. History of your project. As technology develops, crypto assets have become increasingly popular. With their expanding range of applications, crypto assets have driven innovation in various sectors. The Global Fan Token was created to enhance fan experiences in a rapidly digitizing world with ever-changing and evolving end-user behavior. What’s next for your project? • Pre-initial supply of GLFT • Bitci Turkiye Listing • Launching Global Fan Token market on Bitci Exchange Market • Coingecko Listing • Coinmarketcap Listing • Bitci Global Listing • Listing GLFT on global exchange markets • Expanding GLFT usage areas • Announcing GLFT burning strategies What can your token be used for? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week.
