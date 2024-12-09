Global Dollar 가격 (USDG)
오늘 Global Dollar (USDG)의 실시간 가격은 0.998704 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 29.22M USD 입니다. USDG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Global Dollar 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.42K USD
- Global Dollar의 당일 가격 변동 -0.15%
- 유통 공급량 29.26M USD
MEXC에서 USDG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 USDG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Global Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0015625938103519.
지난 30일간 Global Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0018809591.
지난 60일간 Global Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Global Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0015625938103519
|-0.15%
|30일
|$ -0.0018809591
|-0.18%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Global Dollar 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.01%
-0.15%
-0.17%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Global Dollar (USDG) is a single currency stablecoin pegged to the US dollar that is regulated under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore (PDS) and will always be fully redeemable from Paxos on a one- to-one basis for US dollars. USDG combines the stability and reach of US dollars with the added security and efficiency of blockchain technology. USDG is always available and accessible, offering high transfer speeds and programmability. USDG is always available for 1:1 redemption for US dollars, 24/7. Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd. (PDS), the issuer of USDG, has secured full approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payments Institution (MPI) to offer digital payment token services. This approval aligns USDG with MAS' forthcoming stablecoin framework, positioning it at the forefront of regulatory compliance. MAS, a globally recognized prudential regulator, is known for its robust oversight of stablecoins and commitment to stringent consumer protection standards. USDG's issuance will adhere to strict regulatory standards, including requirements for value stability, capital adequacy, redemption and par and comprehensive disclosure. Specific regulatory obligations include substantial capital reserve requirements, frequent regulatory examinations, monthly independent attestations of reserve assets, monitoring of operating procedures and annual audits of reserve assets. It also provides protection from bankruptcy by holding stablecoin reserve assets in segregated accounts held on trust by PDS for the benefit of USDG holders. USDG represents the pinnacle of regulated stablecoins, offering unparalleled stability, security and compliance in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.
