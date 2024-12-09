Girl with a Pearl 가격 (PEARL)
오늘 Girl with a Pearl (PEARL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 660.33K USD 입니다. PEARL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Girl with a Pearl 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 668.11K USD
- Girl with a Pearl의 당일 가격 변동 -34.17%
- 유통 공급량 994.35M USD
MEXC에서 PEARL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PEARL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Girl with a Pearl에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000345465367311479.
지난 30일간 Girl with a Pearl에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Girl with a Pearl에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Girl with a Pearl에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000345465367311479
|-34.17%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Girl with a Pearl 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-20.26%
-34.17%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Girl With A Pearl Earring (PEARL) Date created: 1665 Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" isn't just a painting-it's an emblem of cultural sophistication and artistic ingenuity. Departing from the confines of traditional portraiture, it delves into the realm of the 'tronie, a canvas where imagination reigns supreme. Here, we encounter a mesmerizing portrayal of a girl draped in exotic allure, her features adorned with an opulent turban and an audaciously large pearl. Vermeer's mastery of light is nothing short of transformative, casting an enchanting glow that delicately caresses the contours of the girl's face, illuminating her lips with a tantalizing radiance. And let's not forget the pearl-its luminosity serves as a beacon of Vermeer's unparalleled skill and vision. This masterpiece isn't just a stroke of artistic brilliance; it's a coveted treasure, valued not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its rarity and monetary worth, fetching millions on the market. Now, naturally, its worth is beyond measure; the Mauritshuis would never even consider parting with it. In fact, the last Vermeer sold publicly, back in 2004, fetched $30 million, but it pales in comparison to the exquisite beauty of "Girl with a Pearl Earring." It stands as a testament to Vermeer's enduring legacy and the enduring allure of artistic excellence. And now, it is on the Solana Blockchain.
