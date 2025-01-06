Getaverse 가격 (GETA)
오늘 Getaverse (GETA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GETA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Getaverse 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 121.26 USD
- Getaverse의 당일 가격 변동 -8.63%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GETA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GETA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Getaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Getaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Getaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Getaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-8.63%
|30일
|$ 0
|+10.82%
|60일
|$ 0
|+34.66%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Getaverse 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.02%
-8.63%
-24.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Getaverse - A Sustainable Credit Protocol Based on Web3 Ecology. Getaverse provides credit value for the construction of a blockchain society, and is the world's first growable credit protocol based on Web3 ecology.Getaverse's credit protocol will become a protocol application that can provide high-value data services for the entire Web3 ecosystem, like Chainlink in the future. While Chainlink provides simple transportation of data, Getaverse realizes the value discovery and precipitation of data. What makes your project unique? Getaverse will implement its own development plan through three stages to establish its own basic traffic pool, run the node network and implement the API access standard of the protocol, improve platform activity, ensure transaction security and stability, provide high-quality credit services and user experience, expand the market space, and bring more interconnection and growth potential to the entire Web3 ecosystem. History of your project. Getaverse team developed more than one years and launched Getaverse DID platform 1.0 in January 2023, then upgraded Getaverse DID 2.0 in April 2023. Getaverse DID Platform has 140k+ active users and 130k+ Geta SBT minted as of July 2023. What’s next for your project? Getaverse is dedicated to creating a unified identity ecosystem where users can easily manage and control their digital identities and data. It allows users to utilize their identities in different applications and scenarios, empowering them with decentralized identity and the ability to assert their identity value in Web3. What can your token be used for? Token Utility : Staking & Governance, Curating Dataset, Paying for Data Consumer Indexing Fee, Improving Credit Score, Paying for Trusted Verifier Node, Paying for Trusted Verifier Node Fee, etc.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
