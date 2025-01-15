GertrudeDataPig 가격 (GDP)
오늘 GertrudeDataPig (GDP)의 실시간 가격은 0.012066 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 11.61M USD 입니다. GDP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GertrudeDataPig 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 239.17K USD
- GertrudeDataPig의 당일 가격 변동 +0.55%
- 유통 공급량 958.43M USD
MEXC에서 GDP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GDP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GertrudeDataPig에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 GertrudeDataPig에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 GertrudeDataPig에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 GertrudeDataPig에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.55%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GertrudeDataPig 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.69%
+0.55%
-1.24%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
DataDAO built on Vana network to help users contribute and monetize their trading data.By understanding each user’s investment profile, DataPig would match individual preference with best fitted tokens. Each token recommendation comes with a clear rationale, helping users understand not just what to invest in, but why it aligns with their strategy. As users keep engaging and giving feedback of token recommendation to our AI, our AI will be trained more personalized and understand you, be your best trading partner. DataPig isn't just about individual insights. It's building a community of informed investors, and the collective intelligence of the platform is one of its most powerful features. By aggregating anonymized data from its user base – including investment preferences, portfolio compositions, and trading behaviors – DataPig is able to offer insights into market trends and investor sentiment. DataPig is intended to make every trader’s smart trading decisions into their assets, and make users benefit from their own data. Users can see how investors with similar profiles are positioning their portfolios, or gain real-time understanding of market sentiment based on the actions of thousands of traders. This is the kind of valuable information DataPig puts at users' fingertips.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 GDP에서 AUD
A$0.01942626
|1 GDP에서 GBP
￡0.00977346
|1 GDP에서 EUR
€0.01170402
|1 GDP에서 USD
$0.012066
|1 GDP에서 MYR
RM0.054297
|1 GDP에서 TRY
₺0.428343
|1 GDP에서 JPY
¥1.90606602
|1 GDP에서 RUB
₽1.23061134
|1 GDP에서 INR
₹1.0443123
|1 GDP에서 IDR
Rp197.80324704
|1 GDP에서 PHP
₱0.70742958
|1 GDP에서 EGP
￡E.0.60860904
|1 GDP에서 BRL
R$0.0729993
|1 GDP에서 CAD
C$0.01725438
|1 GDP에서 BDT
৳1.46758758
|1 GDP에서 NGN
₦18.73596414
|1 GDP에서 UAH
₴0.51051246
|1 GDP에서 VES
Bs0.639498
|1 GDP에서 PKR
Rs3.36472476
|1 GDP에서 KZT
₸6.40439148
|1 GDP에서 THB
฿0.41893152
|1 GDP에서 TWD
NT$0.39793668
|1 GDP에서 CHF
Fr0.01098006
|1 GDP에서 HKD
HK$0.09387348
|1 GDP에서 MAD
.د.م0.12150462