GeoLeaf 가격 (GLT)
오늘 GeoLeaf (GLT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GLT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GeoLeaf 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.59 USD
- GeoLeaf의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GLT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GLT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GeoLeaf에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 GeoLeaf에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 GeoLeaf에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 GeoLeaf에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-5.08%
|60일
|$ 0
|+45.26%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GeoLeaf 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-2.38%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Geoleaf, a unique and ambitious cryptocurrency project, aims to address the global water crisis by offering products, innovative technology, and monetary donations to registered charities and communities around the world. The project operates on the GroveCoin Network, a blockchain-based platform promoting sustainability and positive social impact through incentivizing eco-friendly practices. By using the GroveCoin blockchain, Geoleaf extends its environmental impact, allowing users to earn rewards for holding a token that benefits the environment through action, such as recycling, using renewable energy sources, or reducing carbon emissions. The Geoleaf project has a multichain launch on both the Binance Smart Chain and the Grove Blockchain, with plans to add more chains over time. It employs a tax system that remains constant at 10%, comprising 4% GroveCoin reflections, 3% marketing, 1% charity donations, 1% buy back and burn of GRV tokens, and 1% buy back and burn of GLT tokens. This tax structure encourages holders to hold and earn rewards, while also supporting the donation wallet, ensuring the project's success and growth. The project's utility lies in its 1% donation allocation, which will be used to fund various charitable efforts to combat the water crisis. Geoleaf is currently exploring innovative solutions such as 3D printing water filters and other products that can be donated. The project is in discussions with water charities and organizations to form strong partnerships, and plans to launch an online store where users can purchase products and merchandise. Geoleaf's social channels, including Twitter, Telegram, we Geoleaf differentiates itself from other projects launching on the Grove Blockchain through its high rewards in GroveCoin, its community-driven approach, and its commitment to addressing the global water crisis.
