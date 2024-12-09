GensoKishi Metaverse 가격 (MV)
오늘 GensoKishi Metaverse (MV)의 실시간 가격은 0.01796292 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 7.18M USD 입니다. MV에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GensoKishi Metaverse 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.44M USD
- GensoKishi Metaverse의 당일 가격 변동 -0.89%
- 유통 공급량 399.74M USD
MEXC에서 MV에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MV 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GensoKishi Metaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00016311736824725.
지난 30일간 GensoKishi Metaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0261353588.
지난 60일간 GensoKishi Metaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0216298633.
지난 90일간 GensoKishi Metaverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.008348440970639524.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00016311736824725
|-0.89%
|30일
|$ +0.0261353588
|+145.50%
|60일
|$ +0.0216298633
|+120.41%
|90일
|$ +0.008348440970639524
|+86.83%
GensoKishi Metaverse 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.10%
-0.89%
+72.34%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
GENSOKISHI Online, is the new GameFi version of an award winning Nintendo Switch/PS4 game called “Elemental Knights”, that has been vigorously played for 13 years and has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide. GensoKishi already has a 3DMMORPG game with active users, with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse, that simultaneously connects users from around the world, be it smartphones, PCs, or video game consoles. The development team behind the development has a brilliant track record, having developed online games and prominent MMORPG titles for 19 years. Our metaverse has a 13 year history. We have allowed users to come in and generate their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons for the past 13 years. Now, on this GameFi version, all these items will now be registered on the blockchain to be transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs. What's important, is that we've refined the UI/UX in which users come in and design their original content through the entirety of this game's existence. That is why the designability and usability of the NFT designing screen will be undoubtedly high. Development will first focus on transferring our already existing MMORPG world onto the Blockchain to form the basis of the in-game economy. In this phase, the mechanism and framework for the production, sale, and distribution of in-game items, currencies, and characters will be completed.
