Genius X 가격 (GENSX)
오늘 Genius X (GENSX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GENSX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Genius X 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 165.95 USD
- Genius X의 당일 가격 변동 -6.03%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GENSX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GENSX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Genius X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Genius X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Genius X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Genius X에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-6.03%
|30일
|$ 0
|-13.77%
|60일
|$ 0
|+53.04%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Genius X 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.81%
-6.03%
-2.35%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
BLOCKCHAIN AGNOSTIC ACCELERATOR & LAUNCHPAD (1) To projects, we are the only evergreen accelerator (always open and running and not dependent on shareholders/sponsors), with a 100% customized acceleration services - no fixed-term/3-month group activities with a demo day that does not consider each project's own problem and challenge. Our engagement is typically long-term: we don't believe you can offer a project a lot of support within 3 months. Venture building takes time - a year or more, we are always there to make sure we do everything for projects at the right point of time. (2) To communities, we are the only tokenized accelerator, where we involve community in the venture building business and share with community the value and revenue generated at Genius X, through our GENSX tokens. Other accelerators are centralized / owned by institutions and do not involve community. Our team started building another DeFi protocol before launching Genius X. During their entrepreneurship journey, they gained a lot of valuable experience and learned some lessons, and they already realized a huge lack of truly value-adding support for Web3 founders to build their project. Therefore, we decided to launch Genius X to contribute to the Web3 venture building ecosystem by providing a unique, and really value-adding accelerator product. We have a current pipeline of projects for onboarding to Genius X, and we expect to onboard several of them in the rest of 2023. GENSX token has a very unique utility and value driver. According to Genius X's business model, it will earn tokens of many projects that it will accelerate, as well as fees from helping those projects raise funds and host IDOs (on the launchpad). 20% of all these earnings will be distributed to GENSX stakers.
