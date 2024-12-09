Generaitiv 가격 (GAI)
오늘 Generaitiv (GAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.04034122 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 303.23K USD 입니다. GAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Generaitiv 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 903.03 USD
- Generaitiv의 당일 가격 변동 -2.25%
- 유통 공급량 7.52M USD
MEXC에서 GAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Generaitiv에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00092944257039259.
지난 30일간 Generaitiv에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0005180014.
지난 60일간 Generaitiv에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0024024769.
지난 90일간 Generaitiv에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00092944257039259
|-2.25%
|30일
|$ -0.0005180014
|-1.28%
|60일
|$ -0.0024024769
|-5.95%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Generaitiv 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.05%
-2.25%
-11.70%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Generaitiv is a community-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform built to empower AI contributors. With community built open source AI Models, users can generate AI visual art and list it as an NFT in seconds. The problem with current AI generative platforms is a credit system paid in fiat. Typically those credits are locked into a single ecosystem without interoperability. $GAI is a utility token to power the platform, and exchange for compute time. Stakers on the network will be compensated to validate compute tasks. Alternative Open Source AI projects do not properly compensate AI model creators. The AI models that are available are community built, and an entire ecosystem has been built around incentivizing an open and free AI. Royalties on AI visual art sales will be paid out immediately, and a portion of fees on sales will be sent to the original AI model creators. The value chain of a traditional NFT marketplace is Collector -> Artist, with Generaitiv the ecosystem will compensate Collector > Artist > AI Model Creator. Both Technical Founders have an extensive background in AI, 2014 launched a physical autonomous robot which included a chatbot which received nationwide attention, and computer vision / AI in production use around the world in enterprise applications. Both founders have also provided development services in the web3 space from DeFi to NFT platforms. Generaitiv was launched February 14th, 2023 as a vision to ensure that AI remains open source, and not behind controlled centralized, walled gardens owned by large corporations. Our platform went live as of February 21st, 2023 Generaitiv is developing a decentralized protocol, and crowd sourced network of AI compute requests. Additional platform support of synthetic media, videos, chat, music generation is also planned.
|1 GAI에서 AUD
A$0.0629323032
|1 GAI에서 GBP
￡0.0314661516
|1 GAI에서 EUR
€0.0379207468
|1 GAI에서 USD
$0.04034122
|1 GAI에서 MYR
RM0.1779047802
|1 GAI에서 TRY
₺1.4034710438
|1 GAI에서 JPY
¥6.0443249926
|1 GAI에서 RUB
₽3.9921671312
|1 GAI에서 INR
₹3.4156910974
|1 GAI에서 IDR
Rp640.3365884722
|1 GAI에서 PHP
₱2.335756638
|1 GAI에서 EGP
￡E.2.0174644122
|1 GAI에서 BRL
R$0.2452746176
|1 GAI에서 CAD
C$0.0568811202
|1 GAI에서 BDT
৳4.8260201486
|1 GAI에서 NGN
₦64.8569828062
|1 GAI에서 UAH
₴1.672143569
|1 GAI에서 VES
Bs1.93637856
|1 GAI에서 PKR
Rs11.2305922358
|1 GAI에서 KZT
₸20.529646858
|1 GAI에서 THB
฿1.3752321898
|1 GAI에서 TWD
NT$1.307055528
|1 GAI에서 CHF
Fr0.0350968614
|1 GAI에서 HKD
HK$0.3134512794
|1 GAI에서 MAD
.د.م0.4017985512