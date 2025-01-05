Gems 가격 (GEM)
오늘 Gems (GEM)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 59.98K USD 입니다. GEM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gems 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 115.29 USD
- Gems의 당일 가격 변동 +10.53%
- 유통 공급량 690.96M USD
MEXC에서 GEM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GEM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gems에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Gems에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Gems에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Gems에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+10.53%
|30일
|$ 0
|-3.91%
|60일
|$ 0
|+51.91%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Gems 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+4.59%
+10.53%
+5.40%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Gems is a protocol for contracting workers to perform micro tasks. Workers stake tokens in order to prove validity of their tasks and earn a reusable computed trust score, enhancing the cost-efficiency of the network while democratizing access to scalable micro task workers. Gems, a decentralized, open-sourced, human task crowdsourcing protocol built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Using the Gems Protocol, anyone can tap into the power of scalable micro task workers without needing to worry about task verification, trust, or payments. Gems is designed to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players. The Gems Protocol is comprised of a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. The GEM token, a multi-utility token, fuels the Gems Protocol. Gems uses its token mechanism to enforce the behavior of all participants, instead of being regulated by a single operator. Gems Protocol, aptly named the Gems Platform. The Gems Platform connects those who want work done (henceforth known as “requesters”) and human workers (henceforth known as “miners”). By using the Gems Protocol, the Gems Platform removes socioeconomic barriers that exist in centralized alternatives (e.g. large fees, market inefficiencies, need for bank accountants, etc.). Anyone can build on top of the Gems Platform, creating “modules” that are interfaces for particular human tasks. The first module the Gems team will build focuses on labeling data for AI.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 GEM에서 AUD
A$--
|1 GEM에서 GBP
￡--
|1 GEM에서 EUR
€--
|1 GEM에서 USD
$--
|1 GEM에서 MYR
RM--
|1 GEM에서 TRY
₺--
|1 GEM에서 JPY
¥--
|1 GEM에서 RUB
₽--
|1 GEM에서 INR
₹--
|1 GEM에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 GEM에서 PHP
₱--
|1 GEM에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 GEM에서 BRL
R$--
|1 GEM에서 CAD
C$--
|1 GEM에서 BDT
৳--
|1 GEM에서 NGN
₦--
|1 GEM에서 UAH
₴--
|1 GEM에서 VES
Bs--
|1 GEM에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 GEM에서 KZT
₸--
|1 GEM에서 THB
฿--
|1 GEM에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 GEM에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 GEM에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 GEM에서 MAD
.د.م--