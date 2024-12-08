Gemini Dollar 가격 (GUSD)
오늘 Gemini Dollar (GUSD)의 실시간 가격은 1.001 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 67.31M USD 입니다. GUSD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gemini Dollar 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.09M USD
- Gemini Dollar의 당일 가격 변동 +0.19%
- 유통 공급량 67.25M USD
MEXC에서 GUSD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GUSD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gemini Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00187271.
지난 30일간 Gemini Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0027288261.
지난 60일간 Gemini Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0012969957.
지난 90일간 Gemini Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001451639503177.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00187271
|+0.19%
|30일
|$ +0.0027288261
|+0.27%
|60일
|$ +0.0012969957
|+0.13%
|90일
|$ -0.001451639503177
|-0.14%
Gemini Dollar 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.03%
+0.19%
+0.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Gemini dollar — the world’s first regulated stablecoin — combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators. Get Gemini dollars 1-to-1 for U.S. dollars on Gemini. Gemini dollars can be used on the Ethereum network. ISSUER The Gemini dollar is issued by Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a New York trust company. BANK U.S. dollars that correspond to the Gemini dollars issued and in circulation are held at a U.S. bank and eligible for FDIC “pass-through” deposit insurance, subject to applicable limitations. EXAMINATION The U.S. dollar deposit balance is examined monthly by an independent registered public accounting firm to verify the 1:1 peg. All Independent Accountants’ Reports are published and available here. SECURITY AUDIT The Gemini dollar is a cryptographic token built on the Ethereum Network according to the ERC20 standard for tokens. The code of the Gemini dollar smart contracts has been audited by Trail of Bits, Inc., an information security research & development firm, whose report is publicly available here. Gemini was founded four years ago with a mission: build a bridge to the future of money. Gemini dollar aims to combine creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain and the oversight of U.S. regulators, the New York State Department of Financial Service. Gemini dollar is a stable value coin that is: 1. issued by Gemini, a New York trust company 2. strictly pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar 3. built on Ethereum network according to ERC20 token standards Starting 10th September 2018, you will be able to convert U.S. dollars in your Gemini account into Gemini dollars and withdraw them to an Ethereum address. You will also be able to automatically convert GUSD back as USD into your Gemini account. GUSD is expected to be listed on Bibox soon.
|1 GUSD에서 AUD
A$1.56156
|1 GUSD에서 GBP
￡0.78078
|1 GUSD에서 EUR
€0.94094
|1 GUSD에서 USD
$1.001
|1 GUSD에서 MYR
RM4.41441
|1 GUSD에서 TRY
₺34.77474
|1 GUSD에서 JPY
¥150.13999
|1 GUSD에서 RUB
₽98.90881
|1 GUSD에서 INR
₹84.75467
|1 GUSD에서 IDR
Rp15,888.88301
|1 GUSD에서 PHP
₱57.9579
|1 GUSD에서 EGP
￡E.49.99995
|1 GUSD에서 BRL
R$6.08608
|1 GUSD에서 CAD
C$1.41141
|1 GUSD에서 BDT
৳119.74963
|1 GUSD에서 NGN
₦1,609.31771
|1 GUSD에서 UAH
₴41.49145
|1 GUSD에서 VES
Bs48.048
|1 GUSD에서 PKR
Rs278.66839
|1 GUSD에서 KZT
₸509.4089
|1 GUSD에서 THB
฿34.08405
|1 GUSD에서 TWD
NT$32.4324
|1 GUSD에서 CHF
Fr0.88088
|1 GUSD에서 HKD
HK$7.77777
|1 GUSD에서 MAD
.د.م9.96996