Gamex Coin 가격 (GXC)
오늘 Gamex Coin (GXC)의 실시간 가격은 0.10174 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GXC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gamex Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.12K USD
- Gamex Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +207.29%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GXC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GXC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gamex Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.068632.
지난 30일간 Gamex Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0460592851.
지난 60일간 Gamex Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Gamex Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.068632
|+207.29%
|30일
|$ -0.0460592851
|-45.27%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Gamex Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+34.89%
+207.29%
-33.07%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Game X is a decentralized web3 game ecosystem and incubation platform initiated and supported by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), dedicated to facilitating the transition of traditional games to web3 and building a player-driven, transparent, and efficient web3 game industry chain. Game X's chain abstraction technology addresses the fragmentation and segregation of Web3 gaming assets, enabling casual players to easily participate in Web3 games and earn rewards, ultimately serving as a gateway to the Web3 gaming world. Game X is committed to addressing the core pain points of the gaming industry by delivering the following key values: 1.Asset Ownership: Empowering players with true digital asset ownership, ensuring that in-game items, characters, and other assets are transferable, tradable, and usable across different games. 2.New Economic Model: Leveraging blockchain technology to optimize the gaming economic system, making transactions more transparent and efficient, while reducing the commission taken by centralized platforms. 3.Player-Driven Development and Governance: Establishing a decentralized governance system to amplify the voice of players in game development, operation, and decision-making processes. 4.Transparency and Trust: Utilizing the verifiability of blockchain to ensure the transparency of game rules, fairness, and economic systems, thereby preventing "under-the-table operations." Game X adopts a progressive evolutionary development path, divided into two main phases： Game X 1.0：Supporting the integration of traditional gaming assets onto the blockchain, providing foundational infrastructure for blockchain-based games, and building the early-stage ecosystem. Game X 2.0：Launching a dedicated Layer 2 public chain (X Chain) to achieve a more comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem and propel the advancement of decentralized gaming.
|1 GXC에서 VND
₫2,608.71534
|1 GXC에서 AUD
A$0.1556622
|1 GXC에서 GBP
￡0.0742702
|1 GXC에서 EUR
€0.0885138
|1 GXC에서 USD
$0.10174
|1 GXC에서 MYR
RM0.427308
|1 GXC에서 TRY
₺3.9688774
|1 GXC에서 JPY
¥14.5111762
|1 GXC에서 RUB
₽8.042547
|1 GXC에서 INR
₹8.6356912
|1 GXC에서 IDR
Rp1,640.9675122
|1 GXC에서 KRW
₩138.9890488
|1 GXC에서 PHP
₱5.6353786
|1 GXC에서 EGP
￡E.5.056478
|1 GXC에서 BRL
R$0.574831
|1 GXC에서 CAD
C$0.1393838
|1 GXC에서 BDT
৳12.3390272
|1 GXC에서 NGN
₦161.2355172
|1 GXC에서 UAH
₴4.2049142
|1 GXC에서 VES
Bs9.56356
|1 GXC에서 PKR
Rs28.5543484
|1 GXC에서 KZT
₸51.8019384
|1 GXC에서 THB
฿3.3045152
|1 GXC에서 TWD
NT$3.0460956
|1 GXC에서 AED
د.إ0.3733858
|1 GXC에서 CHF
Fr0.0834268
|1 GXC에서 HKD
HK$0.7966242
|1 GXC에서 MAD
.د.م0.930921
|1 GXC에서 MXN
$1.9523906