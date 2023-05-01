Gamepass (GPN) 토크노믹스
Gamepass (GPN) 정보
Gamepass Network is a decentralized and interactive platform for gamers that aims to solve common problems and limitations in the gaming industry. Launched on May 1st, 2023 by an anonymous team, Gamepass Network uses blockchain technology to allow gamers to communicate with each other, earn rewards by playing popular games, and buy and sell game-related assets and items in a secure and transparent marketplace.
The platform uses its own cryptocurrency called GPN coin and has a unique reward reducing algorithm that reduces the block reward by 1% each month. This ensures that the supply of GPN coins remains stable and predictable over time.
Gamepass Network has a roadmap outlining its plans and goals for future development. The roadmap is divided into four stages: Launch, Development, Growth, and Evolution. During these stages, the platform will focus on integrating with popular games, improving network security and performance, developing a marketplace for game-related assets and items, expanding its user base, and developing partnerships with game developers and publishers.
One of the key features of Gamepass Network is its game rewards system. Gamers can earn GPN coins by playing popular games on the platform. The rewards are based on the performance and stats of players in each game and are calculated by a separate system that uses official publicly available APIs provided by game developers.
In addition to game rewards, Gamepass Network also plans to develop a marketplace where players can buy and sell game-related assets and items such as accounts, skins, etc. The marketplace will support collateral and escrow mechanisms to ensure compliance and prevent cheating.
Gamepass Network also aims to support many games and platforms that can be integrated into its network via an API or SDK. This will allow game developers and publishers to enhance their games with cryptocurrency technology and attract more users.
Gamepass (GPN) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Gamepass (GPN)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Gamepass (GPN) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Gamepass (GPN) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 GPN 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
GPN 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 GPN의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, GPN 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
GPN 가격 예측
GPN 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? GPN 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
