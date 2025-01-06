Gamepass 가격 (GPN)
오늘 Gamepass (GPN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GPN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gamepass 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 51.66 USD
- Gamepass의 당일 가격 변동 +2.73%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GPN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GPN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gamepass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Gamepass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Gamepass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Gamepass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.73%
|30일
|$ 0
|-34.52%
|60일
|$ 0
|+41.46%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Gamepass 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.13%
+2.73%
-3.87%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Gamepass Network is a decentralized and interactive platform for gamers that aims to solve common problems and limitations in the gaming industry. Launched on May 1st, 2023 by an anonymous team, Gamepass Network uses blockchain technology to allow gamers to communicate with each other, earn rewards by playing popular games, and buy and sell game-related assets and items in a secure and transparent marketplace. The platform uses its own cryptocurrency called GPN coin and has a unique reward reducing algorithm that reduces the block reward by 1% each month. This ensures that the supply of GPN coins remains stable and predictable over time. Gamepass Network has a roadmap outlining its plans and goals for future development. The roadmap is divided into four stages: Launch, Development, Growth, and Evolution. During these stages, the platform will focus on integrating with popular games, improving network security and performance, developing a marketplace for game-related assets and items, expanding its user base, and developing partnerships with game developers and publishers. One of the key features of Gamepass Network is its game rewards system. Gamers can earn GPN coins by playing popular games on the platform. The rewards are based on the performance and stats of players in each game and are calculated by a separate system that uses official publicly available APIs provided by game developers. In addition to game rewards, Gamepass Network also plans to develop a marketplace where players can buy and sell game-related assets and items such as accounts, skins, etc. The marketplace will support collateral and escrow mechanisms to ensure compliance and prevent cheating. Gamepass Network also aims to support many games and platforms that can be integrated into its network via an API or SDK. This will allow game developers and publishers to enhance their games with cryptocurrency technology and attract more users.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 GPN에서 AUD
A$--
|1 GPN에서 GBP
￡--
|1 GPN에서 EUR
€--
|1 GPN에서 USD
$--
|1 GPN에서 MYR
RM--
|1 GPN에서 TRY
₺--
|1 GPN에서 JPY
¥--
|1 GPN에서 RUB
₽--
|1 GPN에서 INR
₹--
|1 GPN에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 GPN에서 PHP
₱--
|1 GPN에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 GPN에서 BRL
R$--
|1 GPN에서 CAD
C$--
|1 GPN에서 BDT
৳--
|1 GPN에서 NGN
₦--
|1 GPN에서 UAH
₴--
|1 GPN에서 VES
Bs--
|1 GPN에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 GPN에서 KZT
₸--
|1 GPN에서 THB
฿--
|1 GPN에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 GPN에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 GPN에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 GPN에서 MAD
.د.م--