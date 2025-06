GameM Token (GMT) 정보

GameM Global is a next-generation GameFi ecosystem that merges blockchain, gaming, and decentralized finance on BNB Smart Chain. It empowers players and developers to participate in competitive gaming, own digital assets, and engage in a transparent, decentralized economy. The project’s mission is to connect global users in a vibrant Metaverse where real-world value is created through gaming — from casual play to strategic battles — all while earning and investing via GMT tokens.