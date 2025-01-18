GameFi Crossing 가격 (XYA)
오늘 GameFi Crossing (XYA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. XYA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GameFi Crossing 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.96 USD
- GameFi Crossing의 당일 가격 변동 +2.44%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 XYA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XYA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GameFi Crossing에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 GameFi Crossing에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 GameFi Crossing에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 GameFi Crossing에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.44%
|30일
|$ 0
|+4.35%
|60일
|$ 0
|+65.02%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GameFi Crossing 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.87%
+2.44%
+18.89%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
GameFi Crossing (XYA) is an HRC-20 token and essentially focuses on the value of community at its core. The idea behind this project would be to create a beginner-friendly means of using crypto with the power of low-cost and fast transactions on the Harmony blockchain. Freyala (XYA) is be the main token using ONE as gas to be the base foundation for the entire Freyala ecosystem, including the currency for the upcoming HRC-721 token for CryptIDs. CryptIDs is the tentative name for a NFT-based monster collection strategy game on XYA, unlike anything that’s currently on the blockchain. By staking XYA, players will be rewarded with in-game tokens that can traded for booster packs containing monsters called CryptIDs. These CryptIDs are NFTs created with distinctive properties, giving each one a unique combination of stats and abilities (hence different strengths and weaknesses). Some CryptIDs being simply stronger -and more valuable- than others. Players can select their strongest CryptIDs and put them to battle against other players, either for fun, glory or more CryptIDs. This puts their own monsters on the line in a wager. Battle mechanics will remain disclosed for now. We aim to combine the monster collection tropes we all know and love with those you find in auto battler games. We are looking to find a nice balance between having the right monsters and the right strategy. CryptIDs aims to please collectors of valuables by building a marketplace on which monsters can be sold or traded.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 XYA에서 AUD
A$--
|1 XYA에서 GBP
￡--
|1 XYA에서 EUR
€--
|1 XYA에서 USD
$--
|1 XYA에서 MYR
RM--
|1 XYA에서 TRY
₺--
|1 XYA에서 JPY
¥--
|1 XYA에서 RUB
₽--
|1 XYA에서 INR
₹--
|1 XYA에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 XYA에서 PHP
₱--
|1 XYA에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XYA에서 BRL
R$--
|1 XYA에서 CAD
C$--
|1 XYA에서 BDT
৳--
|1 XYA에서 NGN
₦--
|1 XYA에서 UAH
₴--
|1 XYA에서 VES
Bs--
|1 XYA에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 XYA에서 KZT
₸--
|1 XYA에서 THB
฿--
|1 XYA에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 XYA에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 XYA에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 XYA에서 MAD
.د.م--