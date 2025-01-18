Gaj Finance 가격 (GAJ)
오늘 Gaj Finance (GAJ)의 실시간 가격은 0.00553109 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. GAJ에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Gaj Finance 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 73.07 USD
- Gaj Finance의 당일 가격 변동 +1.25%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 GAJ에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GAJ 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Gaj Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Gaj Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0008345839.
지난 60일간 Gaj Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0012798676.
지난 90일간 Gaj Finance에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.001320801558498826.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.25%
|30일
|$ +0.0008345839
|+15.09%
|60일
|$ +0.0012798676
|+23.14%
|90일
|$ +0.001320801558498826
|+31.37%
Gaj Finance 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.03%
+1.25%
+13.13%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Gaj, previously known as PolyGaj, is a multichain platform covering the two most promising subsects of cryptocurrency namely DeFi and NFT. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for users who want to experience both DeFi and NFT and with humble beginnings, Gaj picked up steam due to its unique offerings, especially focused on users who now had a variety of options to earn The team behind Gaj wanted the platform to be robust and quick so that the user experience could be enriched and hence the natively picked up Polygon protocol to built its platform as the protocol promised low transaction fees, extremely fast transactions, staking reward offerings, and enough headroom to scale. With the rise in demand for Gaj and with a mission to expand its users base. Gaj slowly decided to expand to a multichain level, a giant step of the Gaj in the true sense. With the first bridge deployed already, Gaj opened its door to the Binance Smart Chain users with many more bridges to come. To be a one-stop solution, Gaj launched a variety of products at the intersection of DeFi and NFT. These products were designed in a manner that the user can experience the power of both DeFi and the potential of NFT’s along with great opportunities to earn additional income by staking hodling, and bidding. The range of products that Gaj is providing are all powered by its native token - $GAJ
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다.
