GAG Token 가격 (GAG)
오늘 GAG Token (GAG)의 실시간 가격은 0.00876757 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 103.12K USD 입니다. GAG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 GAG Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 203.18K USD
- GAG Token의 당일 가격 변동 -3.81%
- 유통 공급량 11.76M USD
MEXC에서 GAG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GAG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 GAG Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000347647793362101.
지난 30일간 GAG Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0059747377.
지난 60일간 GAG Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0045715425.
지난 90일간 GAG Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000347647793362101
|-3.81%
|30일
|$ +0.0059747377
|+68.15%
|60일
|$ +0.0045715425
|+52.14%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
GAG Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.23%
-3.81%
+1.90%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
GAG Token, integrated into the Adgager ecosystem, pioneers cryptocurrency in research, offering investors sustainable value and fostering a dynamic community where members earn tokens by contributing insights to brands' projects, envisioning this for the entire research sector. GAG Token is a cryptocurrency project integrated within the Adgager ecosystem, with a focus on the research sector. It serves as a valuable tool for investors, facilitating participation in Adgager's closed-loop system and providing sustainable value through its innovative tokenomics structure. The project aims to foster transparency and community engagement while offering various benefits to users who contribute to the Adgager ecosystem. Key Features: - GAG Token serves as a means of value transfer within the Adgager ecosystem, facilitating transactions between Gagers and businesses. - Tokenomics structure includes 66 million total tokens, distributed across Pre-Sale, Team, Stake, and Airdrop wallets. - Token supply and demand are tied to the growth and functioning of the Adgager ecosystem, with control mechanisms in place to ensure stability and prevent inflation. - Various opportunities for users to earn GAG Tokens through participation in research projects, surveys, and platform activities. Partnerships and Roadmap: - Adgager received a $6.6 million investment in 2023, contributing to the project's development and growth. - Future plans include increasing the token supply by 100% annually, reaching 24 million GAG Tokens in the first year and 48 million in the second year. - The project aims to achieve a total of 96 million GAG Tokens in circulation through research project sales by the end of the calendar. Usage and Control Strategy: - GAG Tokens are utilized in new projects within the Adgager ecosystem, with profits distributed among Gagers and the company. - Control strategies include creating a purchase corridor, smart use of income, and implementing a pricing ladder to maintain token value and stability. Overall Goal:The goal of GAG Token is to provide a sustainable investment opportunity, foster community engagement, and contribute to the growth of the Adgager ecosystem, with a vision of steady expansion and value appreciation over time.
