Frog Games (FG) 토크노믹스
Real Frogs. Real Games. Real Fun. Our passionate team of game developers is dedicated to creating unique, live-action wagering games featuring real frogs.
We're more than just a gaming studio. Frog Games operates its own decentralized wagering platform and will soon license our distinctive content to industry giants like Stake, BCGame, Roobet, Rollbit, and Sportsbet.
The Next Generation of Live Casino Gaming—With Frogs Our focus? Bringing the excitement of live dealer casino games to a whole new level—powered by real-life frogs . Imagine fast-paced, action-packed betting experiences where real amphibians determine the outcome in a fair, transparent, and wildly entertaining way.
Leading Competitor: 🚀 Evolution Gaming (Live dealer games) - $2.21 billion+ annual revenue (2024)
The $FG Token At the heart of our company is FG Token—a Meme x Utility token with real financial backing. Here's how it works:
🐸 50% of all revenues from our platform and licensing deals will be used to buy back and burn FG tokens—forever. 🐸 More than a meme: FG holders will get access to exclusive perks and rewards. Our Team & Vision Our global team has deep roots in the gaming industry, having built the platform that now operates as Ubet.io. With years of experience in online betting, blockchain gaming, and entertainment, we're set to redefine casino gaming with never-before-seen frog-powered action .
🚀 Our vision? To become a top-tier gaming provider to the world's biggest casino operators, offering an innovative suite of real-life frog games that captivate players worldwide.
Join the Leap Forward The future of gaming is here—and it's amphibious. Follow us, play with us, and hop on board as we shake up the industry!
Frog Games (FG) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Frog Games (FG)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Frog Games (FG) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Frog Games (FG) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 FG 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
FG 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 FG의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, FG 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
FG 가격 예측
FG 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? FG 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.