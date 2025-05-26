Frog Games 가격 (FG)
오늘 Frog Games (FG)의 실시간 가격은 0.00312887 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.13M USD 입니다. FG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Frog Games 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Frog Games의 당일 가격 변동 +2.96%
- 유통 공급량 999.34M USD
MEXC에서 FG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Frog Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Frog Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Frog Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Frog Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.96%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Frog Games 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.53%
+2.96%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Real Frogs. Real Games. Real Fun. Our passionate team of game developers is dedicated to creating unique, live-action wagering games featuring real frogs. We're more than just a gaming studio. Frog Games operates its own decentralized wagering platform and will soon license our distinctive content to industry giants like Stake, BCGame, Roobet, Rollbit, and Sportsbet. The Next Generation of Live Casino Gaming—With Frogs Our focus? Bringing the excitement of live dealer casino games to a whole new level—powered by real-life frogs . Imagine fast-paced, action-packed betting experiences where real amphibians determine the outcome in a fair, transparent, and wildly entertaining way. Leading Competitor: 🚀 Evolution Gaming (Live dealer games) - $2.21 billion+ annual revenue (2024) The $FG Token At the heart of our company is FG Token—a Meme x Utility token with real financial backing. Here's how it works: 🐸 50% of all revenues from our platform and licensing deals will be used to buy back and burn FG tokens—forever. 🐸 More than a meme: FG holders will get access to exclusive perks and rewards. Our Team & Vision Our global team has deep roots in the gaming industry, having built the platform that now operates as Ubet.io. With years of experience in online betting, blockchain gaming, and entertainment, we're set to redefine casino gaming with never-before-seen frog-powered action . 🚀 Our vision? To become a top-tier gaming provider to the world's biggest casino operators, offering an innovative suite of real-life frog games that captivate players worldwide. Join the Leap Forward The future of gaming is here—and it's amphibious. Follow us, play with us, and hop on board as we shake up the industry!
|1 FG에서 VND
₫80.22735567
|1 FG에서 AUD
A$0.0047871711
|1 FG에서 GBP
￡0.0022840751
|1 FG에서 EUR
€0.0027221169
|1 FG에서 USD
$0.00312887
|1 FG에서 MYR
RM0.013141254
|1 FG에서 TRY
₺0.1220572187
|1 FG에서 JPY
¥0.4459578411
|1 FG에서 RUB
₽0.2473684622
|1 FG에서 INR
₹0.2663294144
|1 FG에서 IDR
Rp50.4656380961
|1 FG에서 KRW
₩4.2627411993
|1 FG에서 PHP
₱0.1733081093
|1 FG에서 EGP
￡E.0.155504839
|1 FG에서 BRL
R$0.0176781155
|1 FG에서 CAD
C$0.0042865519
|1 FG에서 BDT
৳0.3794693536
|1 FG에서 NGN
₦4.9585705986
|1 FG에서 UAH
₴0.1293161971
|1 FG에서 VES
Bs0.29411378
|1 FG에서 PKR
Rs0.8781486542
|1 FG에서 KZT
₸1.5930954492
|1 FG에서 THB
฿0.1015631202
|1 FG에서 TWD
NT$0.0936470791
|1 FG에서 AED
د.إ0.0114829529
|1 FG에서 CHF
Fr0.0025656734
|1 FG에서 HKD
HK$0.0244990521
|1 FG에서 MAD
.د.م0.0286291605
|1 FG에서 MXN
$0.0600430153