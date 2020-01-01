Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 토크노믹스
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 정보
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey.
During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way.
If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight
The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for:
Marketplace Trading
Upgrading & Merging NFTs
Staking in Buildings
Guild Wars Bounties
PVP Tournament Entries
Blockchain Pet Evolution
What makes Forest Knight Unique?
By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight.
Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars.
The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams.
Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Forest Knight (KNIGHT)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Forest Knight (KNIGHT) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KNIGHT 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KNIGHT 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KNIGHT의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KNIGHT 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
KNIGHT 가격 예측
KNIGHT 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? KNIGHT 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.