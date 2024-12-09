Forest Knight 가격 (KNIGHT)
오늘 Forest Knight (KNIGHT)의 실시간 가격은 0.01564938 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 724.11K USD 입니다. KNIGHT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Forest Knight 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.31K USD
- Forest Knight의 당일 가격 변동 -4.51%
- 유통 공급량 46.26M USD
MEXC에서 KNIGHT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KNIGHT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Forest Knight에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007401744676276.
지난 30일간 Forest Knight에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0089351246.
지난 60일간 Forest Knight에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0113852291.
지난 90일간 Forest Knight에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0007401744676276
|-4.51%
|30일
|$ +0.0089351246
|+57.10%
|60일
|$ +0.0113852291
|+72.75%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Forest Knight 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.24%
-4.51%
+9.53%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
