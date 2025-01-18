FORE Protocol 가격 (FORE)
오늘 FORE Protocol (FORE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00251833 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 322.26K USD 입니다. FORE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 FORE Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.02 USD
- FORE Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 127.97M USD
MEXC에서 FORE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FORE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 FORE Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 FORE Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007025206.
지난 60일간 FORE Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007214035.
지난 90일간 FORE Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.003086142365148722.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0007025206
|-27.89%
|60일
|$ -0.0007214035
|-28.64%
|90일
|$ -0.003086142365148722
|-55.06%
FORE Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+7.26%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
1. FORE Protocol is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. Create, participate in, and validate any prediction market on any event - and be rewarded through the redistribution of platform fees. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create) any market on FORE. 2. Players participate in markets against each other, with incredibly low fees, better odds, and trustless payouts. Meanwhile, 50% of platform fees are redistributed back to users for all productive activity: Prediction market creators earn 0.5% of the market. Analysts validate market outcomes to earn 2% market share. This creates a truly decentralized and democratic predictions ecosystem where the house doesn’t win - the users do. FORE Protocol is a set of smart contracts to help users create, participate, and validate prediction markets. 3. FORE initially set out to offer preferable odds to users by using machine learning and AI to come up with better pricing. But what the team quickly realized that centralization was the core problem, not just pricing. So, FORE pivoted to create a truly decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem - one that would improve arbitrage opportunities and distribute rewards to users instead of centralized entities. 4. FORE Token will be live June 30th 13:00 UTC. Shortly after, FORE Predict, a decentralized peer-to-peer predictions protocol, will launch on Arbitrum (MATIC, FTM & more to follow). After TGE and protocol launch, we have a number of key milestones to follow in 2023: FIAT on ramp, gamification of the protocol, real-world partners & sponsors, further chain integrations, new market structures, etc. FORE Predict will debut its mobile app in 2024, followed by FORE's development and more! 5.FORE's deflationary utility token rewards activity. FORE will have utility from day one: used to create, participate in & validate markets, mint NFTs, governance..
