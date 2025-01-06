Forbidden Fruit Energy 가격 (FFE)
오늘 Forbidden Fruit Energy (FFE)의 실시간 가격은 0.01564097 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. FFE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Forbidden Fruit Energy 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 274.33 USD
- Forbidden Fruit Energy의 당일 가격 변동 +0.33%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 FFE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FFE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Forbidden Fruit Energy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Forbidden Fruit Energy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006125566.
지난 60일간 Forbidden Fruit Energy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0008561522.
지난 90일간 Forbidden Fruit Energy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00059835323434929.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30일
|$ -0.0006125566
|-3.91%
|60일
|$ +0.0008561522
|+5.47%
|90일
|$ +0.00059835323434929
|+3.98%
Forbidden Fruit Energy 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.14%
+0.33%
-2.49%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
◆ What is the project about? The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both you, the players and us developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Play-to-Earn” aspect and “Co-production” aspects of the game. ◆ What makes your project unique? The BountyKinds universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BountyKinds lie in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or the metaverse. To have players aim for their highest achievable values in the hopes of creating a game with world building that affects even our real world in a positive way. ◆ What’s next for your project? With each phase, we will add new games to the world of Bountykinds. Game players will be able to be more strategic about which games they play and how they raise NFTs to fight in them. The special NFTs that will be dropped as rewards each season will be the voting rights for this in-game DAO, allowing players to make their own voices heard in the development of the game. ◆ What can your token be used for? The Forbidden Fruit Energy Token is the energy unit in the game. It limits the number of times a player can engage in the games available within the BountyKinds universe. $FFE is also available for purchase. Purchased $FFE tokens can be used to play without having to wait for FFE to recover.
